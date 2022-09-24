Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off and PumpkinFest returning to Ukiah Oct. 14 – 16

MENDOCINO Co., 9/23/22 — How’s your pumpkin crop looking this year? The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off is returning to Ukiah mid-October, and entry forms are available now to enter your largest gourd. The PumkinFest event will include music, refreshments, free children’s activities, and a parade, which will include a float featuring the winning pumpkin. The winner will also receive a prize of $1.50/lb., and last year’s winner weighed in at 644 lbs!

The weigh-off will take place on October 14, and PumpkinFest events will take place on October 15 -16. Here’s the announcement and details:

How's it growing? The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off will take place on Friday, October 14th from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm in the Alex Thomas Plaza. Cash prizes over $3,000 will be awarded including the top prize of $1.50 per pound for the winner. The winning pumpkin from 2021 weighed in at 644 lbs. for a total payout of $966! There will be music, beer & wine, food, and FREE children's activities at the event this year. The giant pumpkins will then be featured on a float in the PumpkinFest Parade which starts at 10:00 am on October 15th and then put on display for PumpkinFest October 15th and 16th. Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off entry forms are now available at the City of Ukiah Civic Center Annex at 411 W. Clay Street in Ukiah or on the web at www.cityofukiah.com/pumpkinfest. Please call the Community Services Department at 463-6231 for more information.