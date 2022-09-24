Mendocino College to host College and University Day Oct. 4

MENDOCINO Co., 9/24/22 — Mendocino College will be hosting a student event to help local high school and college students learn more about Mendocino College and other four-year colleges and universities. “College and University Day” will take place on on Tuesday, October 4 in Ukiah, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Representatives from a number of colleges and universities, as well as Mendocino College staff, will be on campus to answer questions about requirements, financial aid, housing, and more.

Here’s the announcement from Mendocino College:

Advertisements

UKIAH, CA — Mendocino College’s Transfer Center will be hosting College and University Day on Tuesday, October 4th from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The event will be held at the Ukiah campus in Pomo Plaza between the Library and Student Center, with lunch sponsored by the Savings Bank of Mendocino County. Many local and out-of-state colleges and universities will be participating.

This is the perfect occasion for high school and college students who are interested in learning more about Mendocino College, or considering the possibility of transferring to a four-year university. Representatives will be on hand to answer students’ questions concerning transfer requirements, financial aid, housing, and available majors. There is no registration required.

Advertisements

“These events are always a huge success,” said Mark Edward Osea, Transfer Counselor/Coordinator. “With over a dozen colleges and universities in attendance, it provides opportunities for hundreds of high school and college students to explore the options of attending Mendocino College and then transferring to a four-year university or going directly to a university after high school. It allows students to make a more informed decision on where to apply after finishing their lower – division course work. This year students will have even more opportunities to explore higher education possibilities.”

At press, the following colleges have confirmed attendance at this year’s event:

CSU Sacramento

Grand Canyon University

Humboldt State University

National University

OHIO University

San Francisco Bay University

Simpson University

Sonoma State University

Southern New Hampshire University

UC Berkeley

UC Davis

UC Irvine

UC San Diego

University of Idaho

University of Redlands

Western Governors University

This list is subject to change. For more information about College and University Day, contact the Transfer Center at (707) 468-3048 or visit www.mendocino.edu.