Walker Fire in Willits grows to 124 acres, remains at 85% containment after flare up (updated 9:30 pm)

UPDATE 9:30 p.m. — Cal Fire has released the evening update on the Walker Fire, which puts the current size of the fire at 124 acres after today’s flare up, up from 109 the day the fire started. The report notes that fire crews will remain on the scene overnight, and that “fire activity has moderated.” There are currently 126 personnel on the fire.

UPDATE 6:35 p.m. — Some air tankers are being released from the fire, and a number of spots have died down.

UPDATE 5:45 p.m. — Fire crews are continuing to work on the Walker Fire flare up, and there are several spot fires remaining on the east side of the lake, and fire crews are also working to make sure that any fire along the left flank is under control. Cal Fire Mendocino also has put out a brief video with an update on today’s fire response.

UPDATE 5 p.m. — Both the air attack and the ground response are continuing on the flare up on the Walker Fire, which began near Morris Dam. Cal Fire has shared an aerial photograph of the fire here, and you can follow the tankers and the rest of the air attack at Flightradar24. Cal Fire has not yet released any updated official acreage on the size of this new flare up so far, and no evacuation warnings have been issued.

MENDOCINO Co., 9/6/22 — Fire crews are responding to a spot fire that started near the Walker Fire, in the vicinity of 18401 North Highway 101 just south of Willits, and an air response is also underway. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert asking for situational awareness in the area.

The Walker Fire, which flared up on September 1, was at 85% containment as of this morning’s Cal Fire report. This fire developed as a spot fire that flared up outside the existing containment lines, according to scanner traffic.

The fire is reported to be growing at a moderate rate of spread, in the vicinity of the water treatment plant, and fire crews are currently coordinating with city officials. The fire is visible on the Black Oak and Eden Valley cameras on the North Coast region of alertwildfire.org.

Read our previous coverage of the Walker Fire here.

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.