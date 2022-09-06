Fire crews quickly respond to small fire in Willits

MENDOCINO Co., 9/6/22 – Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Valley Oaks Mobile Home Park in Willits. The “Oak Fire” was reported as a recreational vehicle fire at 1:24 p.m. According to scanner traffic, crews arrived to find a travel trailer on fire and two structures and a vehicle threatened. Crews also expressed concern of a minor vegetation threat.

MCSO issued a Nixle alert asking for situational awareness for people in the area; please avoid the area if possible:

Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the Willits area, near Valley Oaks Trailer Park, No further action needed at this time, Use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available.

By 1:41 p.m. crews had knocked down the fire and kept it from spreading to other structures, vehicles or the vegetation. No injuries were reported.

Advertisements

Crews will remain on the scene for approximately two hours to extinguish any residual fire (which fire crews call “mopping up”).

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

Advertisements