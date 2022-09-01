“Walker” wildfire to close portions of Hwy 101 south of Willits; evacuation warning for Pine Mountain and Ridgewood (updated 4:20 p.m.)

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: Some lanes and portions of Highway 101 south of Willits may be closed for several miles to allow emergency vehicles to respond to the Walker Fire.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: An evacuation warning has been issued for the Pine Mountain subdivision and Ridgewood Road subdisions, according to scanner traffic, which means residents should be prepared to leave if conditions worsen or they feel unsafe. The fire is approximately 15 acres and structures are threatened; an air response is currently underway. The Sheriff’s Office is issuing alerts via Nixle, social media, and at mendoready.org.

Here’s the Nixle:

Evacuation Warning: Wildfire in the WILLITS area, PINE MOUNTAIN AND RIDEWOOD SUB-DIVISION, Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible. Please avoid the area, Emergency crews need access, DO NOT BLOCK THE ROAD. Only call 9 1 1 for emergencies. We will publish more information including evacuation zone maps and social media updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available.

Smoke may be visible from a distance and can also be seen on a number of cameras on the alertwildfire.org camera network.

View of the Walker Fire from the Ridgewood Grade alertwildfire.org camera network at 4:15 p.m.

MENDOCINO Co., 9/1/22 — Fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire, called the “Walker Fire,” in the Willits vicinity. The fire is near the Willits grade, south of Willits in the vicinity of Black Bart Drive, between the south bypass and Howard Forest Station on Highway 101.

The fire is reported to be 15 acres and growing at a moderate rate of spread; structures and the Willits water treatment plant are threatened, according to scanner traffic.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert asking for situational awareness. Please avoid the area if necessary; traffic in the vicinity may be impacted and emergency vehicles are trying to access the scene.

Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the WILLITS area, near WILLITS GRADE NEAR BLACK BART DR, No further action needed at this time, Use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available.

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.