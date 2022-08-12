City Council filing deadline today for Ukiah, Willits, Point Arena

Incumbents in three of the four incorporated cities in Mendocino County have filed for city council by the Aug. 12 filing deadline.

Filing for city council seats in Ukiah, Willits and Point Arena will close Friday, Aug. 12 because incumbents in all three cities have filed to run again. The filing deadline in Fort Bragg was extended to Aug. 17 because Vice Mayor Jessica Morsell-Haye said she would not be seeking reelection.

Five people have filed to run in the Ukiah City Council election, including three incumbents. Mayor Jim Brown, Councilmember Mari Rodin, and Councilmember Juan Orozco all filed to run to fill three four-year term seats.

Two incumbents in Willits filed for reelection to fill the two open seats in the Willits City Council. A third person pulled nomination papers, but had not returned them by midday Friday, Willits City Clerk Delores Pedersen said. If the third person does not return papers by the 5 pm deadline Friday, the election in Willits will likely be canceled and the two incumbents who filed will be appointed to their positions, Pedersen said.

In Point Arena, two of three incumbents have filed for reelection. If the incumbent of the third open seat on Point Arena’s City Council does not file for reelection by 5 pm Friday, that seat’s deadline will be extended to Aug. 17, City Clerk Paul Andersen said.

Thirteen people have pulled nomination papers in the Fort Bragg City Council election, City Clerk June Lemos said. Incumbent Lindy Peters had his papers approved for the two-year seat up for grabs in the election. Planning Commission Vice Chair Michelle Roberts also had her papers approved for her candidacy.

The other 12 people who have not submitted their signatures still have time to do so. The filing deadline was extended to Aug. 17 for the four seats up for reelection for Fort Bragg City Council.

Lemos said the window to file is closing quickly, but those who have questions about filing and getting signatures can reach out to her office for more information.

The finalized candidate list will be available Aug. 18, Lemos said.

Sample ballots will be mailed out countywide on Sept. 29. Actual ballots will be mailed out starting on Oct. 10.

Note: Lucy Peterson is a Report For America fellow covering local government and policy for The Mendocino Voice. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Lucy’s work here or email [email protected]. Contact Peterson at lucy@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-5291. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.