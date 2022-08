WILLITS, 8/13/22 — Did you feel it? An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 shook the Little Lake Valley at 10:43 a.m. this morning, with the epicenter located east of Willits at a depth of 3.6 km. So far no damage has been reported.

Here’s the USGS report of the quake, including a link to report to the agency if you felt it!