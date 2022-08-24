Call to artists: print your art with Roots of Power trains with Mendocino County Museum’s ‘ImPressed” community art project

MENDOCINO Co., 8/24/22 — This September will mark the 40th anniversary of the Roots of Motive Power Steam Festival, and artists are invited to participate in a unique community art project by bringing their art to be printed by the organization’s Buffalo Spring steam roller as a press.

The event will take place on September 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Willits at Recreation Grove Park, and printing will be available first come first serve. Artists are also invited to submit a piece to be shown in the community art show, to be displayed during the festival. That display will be part of the Mendocino County Museum’s current show, “ImPRESSED: A Celebration of Printmaking,” which is showing at the museum in Willits through September 25, 2022.

Here’s the announcement from the Mendocino County Museum with all the details:

MENDOCINO COUNTY MUSEUM CALL TO ARTISTS ImPRESSED Community Art Project The Mendocino County Museum invites all linoleum and woodcut printmakers to participate at

the 40th Annual Roots of Motive Power Steam Festival’s unique printmaking workshop on

Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Recreation

Grove Park across the street from the Museum, located at 400 E. Commercial Street Willits.

Roots of Motive Power will be firing up their Buffalo Springfield steam roller and putting it to

work as a public print press; heavy machinery and fine art combine at this beloved community

event.

Workshop and printing are on a first come, first served basis. Artists with blocks exceeding 8

inches must supply their own paper.

Mendocino County Museum is inviting interested artists to also submit one print made during

the festival to be displayed alongside our ImPRESSED: a Celebration of Printmaking exhibit for

the month of September. *A signed submission form is required and available at the museum. For more information about our exhibits or programs, please visit

www.mendocinocounty.org/museum or contact the Mendocino County Museum at

[email protected] or 707-459-2736.