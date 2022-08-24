Paul Bunyan Days returns to Fort Bragg this Labor Day

MENDOCINO Co., 8/24/22 — Paul Bunyan Days returns to Fort Bragg in early September after a public safety hiatus due to Covid-19. The beloved local event will run from Friday, September 2 though Monday, September 5, and applications to participate are now open.

The parade will take place on Monday, and other events include logging show and log rolling competition, Belle of the Redwoods competition, kiddie games, and more, with the theme “the tradition continues.” You can find the full schedule for the weekend (with more details to come) along with entry forms at the Paul Bunyan Days website, and on their Facebook page.

Here’s some photos from our coverage in 2019 to help you get excited!

Advertisements