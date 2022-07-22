Search underway for missing 74-year-old male near Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, 7/22/22 — Thomas Arrants was reported missing last night near his residence near the 24000 block of Highway 20, between the eighth and ninth mile markers. He has dementia and is considered medically fragile. The sheriff’s office reports 75 search and rescue personnel along with two dogs on scene with ATVs and other vehicles.

Drivers along Highway 20 should use caution.

According to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook:

Thomas is described as a white male, standing 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with hazel eyes, gray shoulder length hair and a gray full beard. Thomas was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, sweatpants and black/red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Arrants should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4083.