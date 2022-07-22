Bring a pet home for less in adoption events at Mendo shelters this weekend

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 7/22/22 — It’s always a good time to find a new best friend, but right now Mendocino County residents can adopt pets at a bargain in a couple of adoption events happening around the county.

Visitors to Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County can bring dogs home for $50 and cats for $25 as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” campaign, now through Sunday, July 31. As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 96,000 pets find families from shelters in 47 states and Canada.

“Come down and visit, see our available animals, and help empty our shelter!” Administrative Director Jenny Hanzlik wrote in a message to The Voice.

On the coast, the Mendocino Coast Humane Society has partnered with Best Friends Animal Society for National Adoption Weekend, running this Friday through Sunday. Puppies can be adopted for $100, kittens for $75, dogs for $50, and cats for $25.

“On average we adopt out over 500 animals per year and perform over 600 low cost spay/neuter surgeries to the public and over 300 other medical-related surgeries for low income patients, on top of giving full vet care to our own shelter animals,” said Executive Director Judy Martin of the Humane Society’s work.

Meet some animals from the shelters, and read their bios:

Dugen

(Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County)

Come meet Dugen! He wants to be close to you always – skin-to-skin contact is preferred. Dugen loves hard and needs his person to be around a lot. He feels much happier when he is with his people. Dugen has separation anxiety, but that doesn’t make him any less deserving of a happy home — he just needs the right home where he can be. If you are looking for a dog who will always be by your side, then ask about Dugen! Dugen likes other friendly dogs and has lived with cats. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County.

Lilly

(Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County)

Meet Lilly! She has been with the Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County since January and is looking for a home to call her own. Lilly would like a quiet place to be with some easygoing people willing to give her all the acclimation and decompression time she needs to feel safe and loved in her new home. She also has a really cool skill — no matter how rumpled her blankets are, she can always cover herself up with them. Nobody has seen exactly how she accomplishes this but it is so fun to see her all bundled up and comfortably wrapped up in her blankets.

Bentley

(Mendocino Coast Humane Society)

Bentley is a 4-year-old dog who’s spent 2.5 years at the Mendocino Coast Humane Society. The first thing you’ll notice about Bentley is his beautiful chocolate coloring and those expressive button eyebrows! You can always tell what Bentley is thinking, and it’s usually about toys. Bentley loves a good session of tug-o-war and he rarely lets you win. He is also a big fan of water; whether it’s a kiddie pool or a lake, Bentley will be the first one in and last one out! When he’s not playing, Bentley loves to curl up in his igloo for a snooze — he hibernates like a bear in a cave! He also enjoys walks, back scratches, and knows basic commands. Bentley does have what we call “stranger danger,” which means he’s a little wary of strangers but is your best friend once he knows you.

Manny

(Mendocino Coast Humane Society)

A 3-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog, Manny has spent 1.5 years at the Mendocino Coast Humane Society. With a gentle spirit and perfect puppy dog eyes, it’s not hard to fall in love with Manny. Manny didn’t get the best start in life, and because of this he can have trouble trusting people. But this best-friend-to-be has a brave heart and is learning to go on walks and take treats. Manny came to us through a collaboration with Lake County Animal Care and Control. While he doesn’t have a mean bone in his body, he is quite shy in and out of the kennel and requires patience (and a lot of tasty treats) for him to feel comfortable. Once he gets to know you, Manny is your best friend, demanding as much attention as you can give with nuzzling, acting as a shadow, and rolling over for belly rubs. Manny loves other dogs and tends to be more confident with another dog around. Manny does need some practice with his leash manners. We recommend Manny go to a home with another dog (or two) to help him adjust to his new environment.

For those on the coast hoping to meet a furry friend, 19691 Summers Lane in Fort Bragg is the place; those looking to adopt inland can meet animals at 9700 Uva Drive in Redwood Valley.

Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Mendocino Coast Humane Society is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.