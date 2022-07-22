New Fort Bragg police chief to start Monday

FORT BRAGG 7/22/2022 — The City of Fort Bragg’s new police chief, Neil Cervenka, is set to start work Monday, July 25.

He will replace former Interim Chief of Police John Naulty, whose last day was June 30. Cervenka spent 22 years at the Turlock Police Department in central California. There, he served as a field training officer, sergeant, lieutenant, SWAT commander, and investigations lieutenant among other positions, according to a press release from the City of Fort Bragg.

Prior to his civilian police career, Cervenka joined the United States Air Force after high school and was assigned to the security forces. Among other places, he served at Travis Air Force Base in California, where he was deployed to Turkey. He currently serves as the treasurer on the Executive Board of Directors for the California Peace Officers Association.

Cervenka will join a staff of police that was recently full-staffed, according to the city. Three new police officers were sworn in as Fort Bragg officers on June 14.

A mixer welcoming Cervenka to his role in the city will be held Monday from 4-6 p.m. at Fort Bragg Town Hall.

