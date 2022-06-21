92 Mendocino County students receive $383,000 in Community Foundation scholarships

MENDOCINO Co., 6/21/22 — Many of Mendocino County’s graduates will be heading off to college soon, and 92 students will be supported by scholarships from the Community Foundation, totally $383,000 in awards issued this year. The full list of scholarship awards and recipients can be found in the announcement below — our congratulations to the graduates!

The Community Foundation of Mendocino County awarded $383,000 in scholarships to 92 students across Mendocino County this month. Scholarships ranged from $500-$20,000, with an average size of about $3,500. The 110 scholarships awarded were made possible through 38 Community Foundation scholarship funds, representing the largest number of scholarships the Foundation has offered in a single year.

Thanks to the generosity of our donors, this is an increase of almost $100,000 compared to 2021. The Community Foundation’s scholarship program has grown significantly in recent years, and throughout the Community Foundation’s 29-year history, scholarships have been a key way for donors to give back to our communities.

The majority of Community Foundation scholarships are in memory of a particular person. Families find that a scholarship in honor of their loved one is a way to commemorate the spirit of their friend or family member, while also helping the next generation in Mendocino County succeed. Donors choose scholarship funds because they want to help students pursue university, college, or vocational education. When the funds are established, donors have the opportunity to choose the criteria for that scholarship. The Foundation’s scholarship portfolio includes scholarships for students studying specific subjects, professions, or graduating from a particular high school or region.

The Community Foundation specializes in perpetual scholarship funds, meaning they will continue supporting students in Mendocino County permanently. Thanks to the many donors who choose to memorialize their loved ones through a Community Foundation scholarship fund, students in Mendocino County will have that extra support as they begin their educational journey in perpetuity.

Many of the Community Foundation scholarship students who receive multi-year support also have the opportunity to develop mentoring relationships with the donor. This mentoring can be helpful as students leave their local high schools for bigger cities and school environments. The transition can be challenging and knowing that they have the support of their home community can make all the difference as students encounter the new adventures university life can offer.

The support Community Foundation scholarship students receive is only possible because the community is invested in giving back to future generations. Please consider joining the Foundation to make more opportunities for students available. To donate or to learn more about the Community Foundation Scholarship Program, please visit our website, www.communityfound.org, or call 468-9882.

2022 Scholarship Recipients

Countywide

California Retired Teachers Association Division 55 Bessie Scott Scholarship Fund

Maria Guadalupe Ayala Ceja – Ukiah High School

Adriana Romero Thomas – Fort Bragg High School

California Retired Teachers Association Division 55 Hilmer Finne Music Scholarship Fund

Jackson Ivy – Ukiah High School

Walter Camp STEM Scholarship Fund

Skyler Drake – Mendocino High School

Hammond Trust Emergency Services Scholarship Fund

Grace Fairall – Ukiah High School

Ava Lomax – Laytonville High School

Chris P. Lo Pinto Memorial Scholarship

Desteny Martinez – Willits High School

Mendocino Agricultural Families’ Scholarship Fund (Winegrowers’ Scholarship Fund)

Araceli Gonzalez – Ukiah High School

Vanessa Raya Hernandez – Ukiah High School

Christopher Luevano – Ukiah High School

Native American Scholarship Fund

Alice Douglas – Ukiah High School

Timothy Franklin – Ukiah High School

Bazook Rodriguez – Ukiah High School

Marge Pardini Philanthropy Scholarship Fund

Katrina Bergmann – Ukiah High School

Jesse Pittman Memorial Scholarship Fund

Grace Fairall – Ukiah High School

The Skye Scholarship Fund

Ivan Estrada – Laytonville High School

Marisol Gonzalez – Ukiah High School

Jace Hower – Ukiah Independent Study Academy

Songe Kvinsland – Mendocino Community High School

Carlos Leon – Willits High School

Travis Paoli – Fort Bragg High School

Eric Rodriguez – Willits High School

Samantha Sipila – Fort Bragg High School

Community Foundation of Mendocino County Scholarship

Yee Kit Chan – Independent Study/California Virtual Academy at Sonoma

Wesley Duong – Ukiah High School

Gabrielle Hardman – Ukiah High School

Hiedy Ibarra – Ukiah High School

Cristofer Oseguera – Anderson Valley High School

Kiley Rose – Willits High School

Coast

The Alma and August Mendosa Academic Scholarship Fund

Willow Jakovac – Mendocino High School

Gigi McCusker – Mendocino High School

The Alma and August Mendosa Vocational Scholarship Fund

Olivia Jung – Mendocino High School

Donna Baxter Memorial STEM Scholarship Fund

Amayrani Canul-Aban – Fort Bragg High School

Alexa Miller – Mendocino Community High School

Community Foundation of Mendocino County Scholarship (Coastal)

Jocelyn Aguirre-Puerto – Fort Bragg High School

David Brambila – Fort Bragg High School

Eduardo Flores – Fort Bragg High School

Elias Jimenez-Marron – Fort Bragg High School

Kyla Marcello – Mendocino High School

Diego Oxte-Torres – Fort Bragg High School

Alejandro Sanchez – Fort Bragg High School

Johnathan Viramontes – Fort Bragg High School

Todd Hudson Memorial Basketball Scholarship

Jacie Clavelle – Fort Bragg High School

Fionna and Richard Perkins Scholarship Fund

Zoe Barnard – Mendocino College

Rebecca Morse – Mendocino College

The Bill Pavioni Memorial Scholarship

Dylan Hutchinson – Fort Bragg High School

Dayanara Muñoz – Fort Bragg High School

Jerry Juhl Fund for the Arts Scholarship

Maxwell Brown – Mendocino Community High School

Gary L. Riley Memorial Scholarship

Alejandro Sanchez – Fort Bragg High School

Inland

McCarthy and Whitcomb Inland Performing Arts Scholarship Fund

Emma Van Patten – Ukiah High School

Anderson Valley

M. Cecil and Alice M. Gowan Memorial Scholarship

Trent Lopez – Anderson Valley High School

Pearson Family STEM Scholarship

Trent Lopez – Anderson Valley High School

Laytonville

The Ain’t Noth’n Ever Been Got That Ain’t Been Went Out After/Terwilliger Trust Scholarship Fund

Celina Gillespie – Laytonville High School

Mahaila Reighter – Laytonville High School

The Jonathan Family Scholarship Fund

Mahaila Reighter – Laytonville High School

Ukiah

Community Foundation of Mendocino County Scholarship (Honoring Kai Logan Shepherd)

Kevin Aguilar-Garcia – Ukiah High School

Casey Aikman – Ukiah High School

Kaiden Berry – Ukiah High School

Jett Brazil – Ukiah High School

Martin Calderon – Ukiah High School

Austin Ford – Ukiah High School

Caleb Ford – Ukiah High School

Ethan Holbrook – Ukiah High School

Alyssa Huston – Ukiah High School

Peyton Macdonald – Ukiah High School

Jace Pullins – Ukiah High School

Ethan Rinehart – Ukiah High School

Community Foundation of Mendocino County Scholarship (Honoring Kressa Jean Shepherd)

Riley Bogner – Ukiah High School

Yaretzi Galindo – Ukiah High School

Beatrix Holstine – Ukiah High School

Jackson Ivy – Ukiah High School

Miranda Swearengin – Ukiah High School

Mia Uribe – Ukiah High School

Emma Van Patten – Ukiah High School

Viola L. Allen and Oscar A. Allen Scholarship Fund

Sophia Dunnicliff – Ukiah High School

Grace Fairall – Ukiah High School

Araceli Gonzalez – Ukiah High School

Elise Martinez – Ukiah High School

Emily Najaramirez – Ukiah High School

Margaret Nelson – Ukiah High School

Sarahi Sandoval – Ukiah High School

Alley Tafel – Ukiah High School

Hailey Vincent – Ukiah High School

Zoey White – Ukiah High School

Anna Wiese – UC Davis School of Medicine

Nash Bartolomie Industrial Arts

Kevin Aguilar-Garcia – Ukiah High School

Jace Hower – Ukiah Independent Study Academy

Carson Johnson – Ukiah High School

Jean Cannon Scholarship Fund

Jaden Sopp – Ukiah High School

Keffeler Family Medical Scholarship

Zoey White – Ukiah High School

Ryan & Collin Petitte Memorial Scholarship Fund

Emilio Chavez – Ukiah Independent Study Academy

Paul and Linda Shimmin Scholarship Fund

Casey Aikman – Ukiah High School

Kaylee Gaylord – Ukiah High School

Beatrix Holstine – Ukiah High School

Elise Martinez – Ukiah High School

David Joseph Talamo Memorial Athletic Scholarship Fund

Jenna Mowery – Ukiah High School

Ukiah High School Class of 1960 Scholarship Fund

Jenna Mowery – Ukiah High School

Warren “Ed” Brown Scholarship

Ava Kindopp – Ukiah High School

Woman’s Opportunity Scholarship Fund

Mayra Barajas Jimenez – Ukiah High School

Yaretzi Galindo – Ukiah High School

Marisol Gonzalez – Ukiah High School

Sarahi Sandoval – Ukiah High School

Willits

Randy Clark Memorial Vocational Scholarship Fund

Danielle Barry – Willits High School

Penserra Founder’s Scholarship

Victoria Hernandez – Willits High School

Carlos Leon – Willits High School

Leticia Lopez – Willits High School

Dr. Charles O. and Harriett C. Smith Memorial Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Fund

Kyra Gibbons – Willits High School