92 Mendocino County students receive $383,000 in Community Foundation scholarships

MENDOCINO Co., 6/21/22 — Many of Mendocino County’s graduates will be heading off to college soon, and 92 students will be supported by scholarships from the Community Foundation, totally $383,000 in awards issued this year. The full list of scholarship awards and recipients can be found in the announcement below — our congratulations to the graduates!
The Community Foundation of Mendocino County awarded $383,000 in scholarships to 92 students across Mendocino County this month. Scholarships ranged from $500-$20,000, with an average size of about $3,500. The 110 scholarships awarded were made possible through 38 Community Foundation scholarship funds, representing the largest number of scholarships the Foundation has offered in a single year.
Thanks to the generosity of our donors, this is an increase of almost $100,000 compared to 2021. The Community Foundation’s scholarship program has grown significantly in recent years, and throughout the Community Foundation’s 29-year history, scholarships have been a key way for donors to give back to our communities.
The majority of Community Foundation scholarships are in memory of a particular person. Families find that a scholarship in honor of their loved one is a way to commemorate the spirit of their friend or family member, while also helping the next generation in Mendocino County succeed. Donors choose scholarship funds because they want to help students pursue university, college, or vocational education. When the funds are established, donors have the opportunity to choose the criteria for that scholarship. The Foundation’s scholarship portfolio includes scholarships for students studying specific subjects, professions, or graduating from a particular high school or region.
The Community Foundation specializes in perpetual scholarship funds, meaning they will continue supporting students in Mendocino County permanently. Thanks to the many donors who choose to memorialize their loved ones through a Community Foundation scholarship fund, students in Mendocino County will have that extra support as they begin their educational journey in perpetuity.
Many of the Community Foundation scholarship students who receive multi-year support also have the opportunity to develop mentoring relationships with the donor. This mentoring can be helpful as students leave their local high schools for bigger cities and school environments. The transition can be challenging and knowing that they have the support of their home community can make all the difference as students encounter the new adventures university life can offer.
The support Community Foundation scholarship students receive is only possible because the community is invested in giving back to future generations. Please consider joining the Foundation to make more opportunities for students available. To donate or to learn more about the Community Foundation Scholarship Program, please visit our website, www.communityfound.org, or call 468-9882.
2022 Scholarship Recipients
Countywide
California Retired Teachers Association Division 55 Bessie Scott Scholarship Fund
- Maria Guadalupe Ayala Ceja – Ukiah High School
- Adriana Romero Thomas – Fort Bragg High School
California Retired Teachers Association Division 55 Hilmer Finne Music Scholarship Fund
- Jackson Ivy – Ukiah High School
Walter Camp STEM Scholarship Fund
- Skyler Drake – Mendocino High School
Hammond Trust Emergency Services Scholarship Fund
- Grace Fairall – Ukiah High School
- Ava Lomax – Laytonville High School
Chris P. Lo Pinto Memorial Scholarship
- Desteny Martinez – Willits High School
Mendocino Agricultural Families’ Scholarship Fund (Winegrowers’ Scholarship Fund)
- Araceli Gonzalez – Ukiah High School
- Vanessa Raya Hernandez – Ukiah High School
- Christopher Luevano – Ukiah High School
Native American Scholarship Fund
- Alice Douglas – Ukiah High School
- Timothy Franklin – Ukiah High School
- Bazook Rodriguez – Ukiah High School
Marge Pardini Philanthropy Scholarship Fund
- Katrina Bergmann – Ukiah High School
Jesse Pittman Memorial Scholarship Fund
- Grace Fairall – Ukiah High School
The Skye Scholarship Fund
- Ivan Estrada – Laytonville High School
- Marisol Gonzalez – Ukiah High School
- Jace Hower – Ukiah Independent Study Academy
- Songe Kvinsland – Mendocino Community High School
- Carlos Leon – Willits High School
- Travis Paoli – Fort Bragg High School
- Eric Rodriguez – Willits High School
- Samantha Sipila – Fort Bragg High School
Community Foundation of Mendocino County Scholarship
- Yee Kit Chan – Independent Study/California Virtual Academy at Sonoma
- Wesley Duong – Ukiah High School
- Gabrielle Hardman – Ukiah High School
- Hiedy Ibarra – Ukiah High School
- Cristofer Oseguera – Anderson Valley High School
- Kiley Rose – Willits High School
Coast
The Alma and August Mendosa Academic Scholarship Fund
- Willow Jakovac – Mendocino High School
- Gigi McCusker – Mendocino High School
The Alma and August Mendosa Vocational Scholarship Fund
- Olivia Jung – Mendocino High School
Donna Baxter Memorial STEM Scholarship Fund
- Amayrani Canul-Aban – Fort Bragg High School
- Alexa Miller – Mendocino Community High School
Community Foundation of Mendocino County Scholarship (Coastal)
- Jocelyn Aguirre-Puerto – Fort Bragg High School
- David Brambila – Fort Bragg High School
- Eduardo Flores – Fort Bragg High School
- Elias Jimenez-Marron – Fort Bragg High School
- Kyla Marcello – Mendocino High School
- Diego Oxte-Torres – Fort Bragg High School
- Alejandro Sanchez – Fort Bragg High School
- Johnathan Viramontes – Fort Bragg High School
Todd Hudson Memorial Basketball Scholarship
- Jacie Clavelle – Fort Bragg High School
Fionna and Richard Perkins Scholarship Fund
- Zoe Barnard – Mendocino College
- Rebecca Morse – Mendocino College
The Bill Pavioni Memorial Scholarship
- Dylan Hutchinson – Fort Bragg High School
- Dayanara Muñoz – Fort Bragg High School
Jerry Juhl Fund for the Arts Scholarship
- Maxwell Brown – Mendocino Community High School
Gary L. Riley Memorial Scholarship
- Alejandro Sanchez – Fort Bragg High School
Inland
McCarthy and Whitcomb Inland Performing Arts Scholarship Fund
- Emma Van Patten – Ukiah High School
Anderson Valley
M. Cecil and Alice M. Gowan Memorial Scholarship
- Trent Lopez – Anderson Valley High School
Pearson Family STEM Scholarship
- Trent Lopez – Anderson Valley High School
Laytonville
The Ain’t Noth’n Ever Been Got That Ain’t Been Went Out After/Terwilliger Trust Scholarship Fund
- Celina Gillespie – Laytonville High School
- Mahaila Reighter – Laytonville High School
The Jonathan Family Scholarship Fund
- Mahaila Reighter – Laytonville High School
Ukiah
Community Foundation of Mendocino County Scholarship (Honoring Kai Logan Shepherd)
- Kevin Aguilar-Garcia – Ukiah High School
- Casey Aikman – Ukiah High School
- Kaiden Berry – Ukiah High School
- Jett Brazil – Ukiah High School
- Martin Calderon – Ukiah High School
- Austin Ford – Ukiah High School
- Caleb Ford – Ukiah High School
- Ethan Holbrook – Ukiah High School
- Alyssa Huston – Ukiah High School
- Peyton Macdonald – Ukiah High School
- Jace Pullins – Ukiah High School
- Ethan Rinehart – Ukiah High School
Community Foundation of Mendocino County Scholarship (Honoring Kressa Jean Shepherd)
- Riley Bogner – Ukiah High School
- Yaretzi Galindo – Ukiah High School
- Beatrix Holstine – Ukiah High School
- Jackson Ivy – Ukiah High School
- Miranda Swearengin – Ukiah High School
- Mia Uribe – Ukiah High School
- Emma Van Patten – Ukiah High School
Viola L. Allen and Oscar A. Allen Scholarship Fund
- Sophia Dunnicliff – Ukiah High School
- Grace Fairall – Ukiah High School
- Araceli Gonzalez – Ukiah High School
- Elise Martinez – Ukiah High School
- Emily Najaramirez – Ukiah High School
- Margaret Nelson – Ukiah High School
- Sarahi Sandoval – Ukiah High School
- Alley Tafel – Ukiah High School
- Hailey Vincent – Ukiah High School
- Zoey White – Ukiah High School
- Anna Wiese – UC Davis School of Medicine
Nash Bartolomie Industrial Arts
- Kevin Aguilar-Garcia – Ukiah High School
- Jace Hower – Ukiah Independent Study Academy
- Carson Johnson – Ukiah High School
Jean Cannon Scholarship Fund
- Jaden Sopp – Ukiah High School
Keffeler Family Medical Scholarship
- Zoey White – Ukiah High School
Ryan & Collin Petitte Memorial Scholarship Fund
- Emilio Chavez – Ukiah Independent Study Academy
Paul and Linda Shimmin Scholarship Fund
- Casey Aikman – Ukiah High School
- Kaylee Gaylord – Ukiah High School
- Beatrix Holstine – Ukiah High School
- Elise Martinez – Ukiah High School
David Joseph Talamo Memorial Athletic Scholarship Fund
- Jenna Mowery – Ukiah High School
Ukiah High School Class of 1960 Scholarship Fund
- Jenna Mowery – Ukiah High School
Warren “Ed” Brown Scholarship
- Ava Kindopp – Ukiah High School
Woman’s Opportunity Scholarship Fund
- Mayra Barajas Jimenez – Ukiah High School
- Yaretzi Galindo – Ukiah High School
- Marisol Gonzalez – Ukiah High School
- Sarahi Sandoval – Ukiah High School
Willits
Randy Clark Memorial Vocational Scholarship Fund
- Danielle Barry – Willits High School
Penserra Founder’s Scholarship
- Victoria Hernandez – Willits High School
- Carlos Leon – Willits High School
- Leticia Lopez – Willits High School
Dr. Charles O. and Harriett C. Smith Memorial Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Fund
- Kyra Gibbons – Willits High School