Redwood Empire Spring Fair happening June 3 – 5, monster trucks included

MENDOCINO Co., 5/20/22 — The Redwood Empire Spring Fair is returning to the fair grounds in Ukiah early this June, including live music nightly, monster trucks, and all the fair food you can eat. The events will take place June 3 – 5, and fair admission is free — although grandstand events will require a ticket.

Here’s all the info in the announcement, followed by details about the monster truck events:

UKIAH, Calif. – May 5, 2022 – The Redwood Empire Spring Fair will return to the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds June 3rd – 5th, 2022. “We can’t wait to welcome guests back for the Spring Fair,” said Jennifer Seward, Fair CEO. “Families can expect to enjoy classic fair food, carnival rides and entertainment, including live music and the popular Monster Trucks and Mudd Boggs. It will be a great event for the community and we hope to see many past and new visitors.” Guests are encouraged to indulge in their favorite fair foods, including classics like kettle corn, caramel apples and corn dogs. The Spring fair will also feature live music nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. Featured musicians include Fake News, Scott Forbes and Banda Pacifica. While admission to the fair is free, the grandstands will require a ticket. Pre-sale Monster Truck tickets are available at all Mendo Mill stores in Lake and Mendocino Counties and Ukiah Grocery Outlet. Pre-sale Monster Truck tickets are $22 for adults (12 and up) and $15 for children (3-11 years of age). Prices at the gate are $25 per adult and $18 per child. Pre-sale carnival wristband tickets are available at all Mendo Mill Stores in Lake and Mendocino Counties, Ukiah Grocery Outlet, Ukiah Taco Bell, Raley’s, Chavez Market, and the Creative Workshop. Pre-sale wristbands are $30 each (price at the carnival is $35) and are good for any one day. Parking is $10. Gates will open for the Spring Fair at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 3rd and at Noon on Saturday and Sunday.

UKIAH, Calif. – May 17, 2022 – In addition to a full carnival, live music and well-loved fair food, the Redwood Empire Spring Fair, returning to the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds in Ukiah June 3rd – 5th, 2022 will feature four well-known Monster Trucks and mud bogs.

Advertisements

Monster trucks will perform on Friday and Saturday nights. Featured trucks are Wicked Strong, Survivor, Enforcer and Play’n for Keeps. Saturday night will also feature boat races.

“Guests can expect a great show from our monster truck performers,” said Jennifer Seward, Fair CEO. “Massive trucks, jumps, flashy stunts and an all-around impressive tear through mud bogs will be on full display. We expect it to be a big draw.”

Advertisements

While admission to the fair is free, the monster truck shows will require a grandstand ticket. Pre-sale tickets are available at all Mendo Mill stores in Lake and Mendocino Counties and Ukiah Grocery Outlet. Pre-sale tickets are $22 for adults (12 and up) and $15 for children (3-11 years of age). Prices at the gate are $25 per adult and $18 per child. Pre-sale carnival wristbands are also available for $30 (a $5 discount from on-site tickets). Carnival wristbands are good for any one day.

Sunday’s grandstand show will be jalopies and junior mud bogs. Tickets for that event are $12 for adults, $9 for students or seniors and $6 for children. There is also a Sunday family pass for $30.

In addition to the trucks, jalopies and mud bogs, live music will be featured nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. Featured musicians include Fake News, playing Friday, Scott Forbes Band on Saturday and Banda Pacifica on Sunday.

Gates will open for the Spring Fair at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 3rd and at Noon on Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th. Parking is $10 and is cash-only.