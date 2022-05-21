Mendocino County Public Health issues ocean water advisory for Pudding Creek

MENDOCINO Co., 5/20/22 — Mendocino County Public Heath has issued a warning to residents to avoid contact with the ocean water at Pudding Creek to avoid impacts to human health. The ocean water failed to meet state standards during testing this week, and “contact with ocean water should be avoided for 50 yards on either side of the drainage entering the ocean,” according to the county’s environmental health department.

Here’s the announcement:

Public Notice: State beach ocean water advisory for Pudding Creek Beach in Fort Bragg.

The Environmental Health Division of Mendocino County Public Health received bacteriological ocean water quality sampling results for the week of May 16, 2022 that indicate that the ocean water quality at Pudding Creek Beach in Fort Bragg does not meet State standards.

Warning signs have been posted at Pudding Creek warning the public to avoid contact with ocean water due to an increased risk to human health. Contact with ocean water should be avoided for 50 yards on either side of the drainage entering the ocean. Pudding Creek is located along Hwy 1 at the north end of Fort Bragg.

Pudding Creek will remain posted with the warning signs until water quality meets minimum standards specified by the State of California regulations. Environmental Health Division staff determine this safety standard based on bacteriological findings in their regular water sampling.

For more information, please contact Marlayna Duley with the Environmental Health Division at 707-234-6625.