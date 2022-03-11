It’s whale migration season on the Mendocino Coast: scavenger hunt, expert talks, and more

MENDOCINO Co., 3/11/22 — It’s grey whale migration season along the Mendocino coast, and whether you are hoping to spot a glimpse of a group as they pass by, or learn more about the seasonal habits of our large marine neighbors, the Noyo Center for Marine Science is hosting a variety of different events for Whale Festival 2022.

Beginning in late February, the center has been holding guided whale walks each weekend, which will continue until April 2. This Saturday, March 12, researchers from the Mendonoma Whale and Seal Study will be at Crow’s Nest Interpretive Center, and over the rest of the month, there will also be variety of expert talks, exhibits including a blue whale skeleton and an “ocean immersion dome,” a whale-themed scavenger hunt, and more.

All the details of Whale Festival 2022 can be found on the Noyo Center’s website, and more details are being posted on their Facebook page. You can also read more about local whales in our previous coverage here.

