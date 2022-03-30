Controlled burn near Lake Pillsbury set to begin Wednesday, conditions permitting

MENDOCINO Co., 3/29/22 — Rangers with the Mendocino National Forest are planning to conduct a controlled burn targeting 90 acres of undergrowth west of Lake Pillsbury and north of the Eel River this week. Conditions permitting, personnel hope to get started between Wednesday March 30 and Friday April 1, and crews will remain on site for safety through the weekend and into next week.

“Reintroducing low-intensity fire can reduce build-up of hazardous fuels, restore forest ecosystems and improve safety of local communities,” Upper Lake Ranger District rangers said in a press release. “Forest officials remind residents and visitors to avoid the project area.”

Site map courtesy of the Mendocino National Forest.

The Westshore Understory Burn is in an area that’s had prescribed burns before, and rangers say it survived the Ranch Fire in 2018 and the August Complex of 2020. Smoke from the fire may impact nearby roadways. Affected drivers are advised to slow down, turn on their headlights and watch out for fire trucks and support vehicles.

The original press release has been included below:

Upper Lake Ranger District plans Westshore understory prescribed fire

WILLOWS, Calif., Mar. 29, 2022 – This week Mendocino National Forest fuel managers are planning to conduct the Westshore Understory Burn, a low-intensity prescribed fire of approximately 90 acres west of Lake Pillsbury and north of the Eel River on the Upper Lake Ranger District.

Contingent upon safe weather and fuels conditions, fire managers will start ignitions on Wednesday, Mar. 30 through Friday, April 1.

Crews will carefully monitor the burned area throughout the burn window into the weekend and the following week.

Fuels in the Westshore area were previously treated, and the unit is one of the remaining green stands that survived the 2020 August Complex and the 2018 Ranch Fire.

Forest officials remind residents and visitors to avoid the project area. Smoke may be visible in the Lake Pillsbury basin and has the potential to impact roads at times.

Motorists are asked to use extra caution when driving in areas of smoke. Motorists should slow down, turn on headlights and watch out for equipment and firefighters working along roads.

Real-time updates on the Westshore Understory Burn will be posted on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MendocinoNF and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MendocinoNF.