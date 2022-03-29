Wet weather factor in 3-car crash that killed Ukiah woman Monday on Hwy 20

MENDOCINO Co., 3/29/22 — California Highway Patrol investigators have released additional details about Monday evening’s fatal three-way collision on State Route 20, but the 49-year-old Ukiah woman who died at the scene has not yet been publicly identified. The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. east of Potter Valley Road in wet and rainy conditions. An eastbound Mini Cooper hit a puddle and lost traction, spinning into opposing traffic and striking a westbound Toyota Tacoma. The Cooper continued spinning and struck a westbound Ford Explorer before the vehicles came to rest.

Bystanders stopped to help and extricated victims while emergency responders were en route. The driver of the Cooper, a 60-year-old man from Ukiah, suffered major injuries. The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 49-year-old Clearlake man, suffered moderate injuries. Both men are expected to survive. All four victims were wearing their seatbelts and investigators say they do not currently believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The crash closed Highway 20 in both directions for roughly an hour during peak commuting hours. One-way traffic controls were in place by 6:35 p.m., but the roadway did not fully reopen until around 8:30 p.m. The Voice has reached out to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office for the name and identity of the Ukiah woman killed in the crash. We will update this story when that information is released to the public. PREVIOUSLY: 3/28/22 — SR 20 temporarily closed near Potter Valley due to fatal collision