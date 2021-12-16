Man dead in ‘traffic related fatality’ Wednesday on Blackhawk Drive south of Willits

MENDOCINO Co., 12/15/21 — Authorities are investigating a “traffic related fatality” that occurred Wednesday in the 3000 block of Blackhawk Drive, south of Willits. A man died, but the available details surrounding his death are still murky. It’s presently unclear which agency is leading the investigation. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) said they’ve identified the victim, but are still attempting to notify his next of kin, and referred further questions to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers at the Ukiah office referred questions back to MCSO. The Mendocino Voice will follow up when additional information comes to light.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

