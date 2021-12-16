Mendocino County announces 3 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing total to 104 so far

MENDOCINO Co., 12/16/21 — The Mendocino County Department of Public Health announced three new COVID-19 deaths late Wednesday afternoon, marking the sixth local death so far in December and the 104th since the pandemic began. The most recent decedents included two unvaccinated men, ages 53 and 79, from Willits and Ukiah respectively. A fully vaccinated 77-year-old woman from Fort Bragg also died as a result of the virus. Their names and dates of death have not been published by the county.

As of Monday, there have been 8,421 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mendocino County so far. There are currently five Covid-19 patients in local hospitals, and one more in the ICU, with 84 other patients in isolation. There are 57,587 fully vaccinated county residents, and so far 670 of them have contracted post-vaccination infections. More than half of the cases documented in Mendocino County have affected patients age 19 to 49.



The Public Health department will be holding an update on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Friday for the first time in more than a month. It will be livestreamed on the agency’s Facebook page and Youtube page.

