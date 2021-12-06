KYBU celebrates 10th birthday with Dec. 11 party at Round Valley Library Commons

MENDOCINO Co., 12/6/21 — As of this Saturday, KYBU will have been broadcasting to the Round Valley community for an entire decade, and the community radio station will be celebrating with a party on December 11 at the Round Valley Library Commons. The event will take place from 4 – 8 p.m. and attendance is limited to station members — although you can sign up for membership at the door. KYBU will also be celebrating with a silent auction, a pop-up store with station merchandise, and a membership drive.

KYBU has been an important part of Covelo community life over the last ten years, providing local news, music, and other programming thanks to the all volunteer staff and support from members. Last year, the station was recognized by Cal Fire and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office for excellence in broadcasting during the August Complex fires.

Here’s the announcement and details from KYBU:

KYBU Round Valley Community Radio volunteers powered-up the transmitters and began broadcasting to listeners at 96.9FM in Covelo/Round Valley on December 11, 2011. Now, after 10 years of broadcasting music, talk, news, public affairs and more, KYBU is celebrating with on-air specials, a pop-up online merch store (kyburadio.com), a silent auction, a membership drive and live DJ’s at an outdoor in-person event under the patio at the Round Valley Public Library Commons from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021. It’s a Supporter Appreciation party with beer, wine and soft-drinks for sale, and fun with fellow KYBU supporters. Attendees will be limited to members and underwriters. Become a new member at the door. Current members and underwriters can renew at the door or at www.kyburadio.org prior to the event. No outside drinks, food, or dogs. KYBU will follow all current health orders and recommendations for COVID safety. Do not attend the event if you or anyone in your household are experiencing, or have recently experienced, fever, cough, or shortness of breath. This event is sponsored through generous contributions from KYBU’s Decennial Club Members: Wylatti Resource Management, Keith’s Family Foods, M&M Feed and Supply, Round Valley Auto Care, John Seaver and Susan Jung. Event and silent auction contributors include North Coast Brewing Company, Vichy Springs Resort, Benbow Inn, Frey Vineyards and Husch Vineyards. KYBU Round Valley Community Radio is an all volunteer, member supported community radio station broadcasting a mix of music, talk and public affairs programming and streaming online at www.kyburadio.org thanks to a recent grant from the Mendocino Community Foundation’s Fund for Round Valley. KYBU is a project of the 501(c)3 nonprofit, Friends of the Round Valley Public Library. Everyone is invited to join! For more information, contact KYBU at [email protected]. Press release from KYBU