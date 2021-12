MENDOCINO Co., 12/6/21 — Now that cooler temperatures have arrived, local fire agencies have begun a variety of wildfire prevention activities, and this week, the Cal Fire Mendocino unit is conducting a prescribed burn at the Howard Forest south of Willits.

The prescribed burning will take place starting today, Monday Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and continue tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 7. Smoke and aircraft may be visible in the area.

