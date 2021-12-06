Good Farm Fund offers wildfire prevention and relief grants for Mendocino and Lake county farms

MENDOCINO Co., 12/6/21 — The Good Farm Fund, a non-profit which provides grants to support small Mendocino and Lake county farms, is currently accepting applications for grants towards wildfire prevention or relief from between $500 and $5,000. The funds can be used towards a variety of different projects and the applications are open until December 15, 2021.

More information about the grant program can be found in the announcement below, or by contacting the Good Farm Fund. You can also read more about the non-profit in our previous coverage.

Good Farm Fund Announces Fire Relief & Prevention Grants With support from the California Fire Foundation and Redwood Credit Union, the Good Farm Fund is now accepting applications for Fire Relief and Prevention grants from farms in Mendocino and Lake counties. The Good Farm Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of North Coast Opportunities that aims to provide direct support to small farmers and increase local food security for underserved members of the community. Grants will be awarded to agricultural producers for either fire relief or fire prevention projects ranging from $500-$5000. Applications will be ranked by several factors, including financial need and impact of the project on the farm or ranch. “The Good Farm Fund doesn’t determine or prescribe specific qualifying projects,” shares Caroline Radice, co-founder of Good Farm Fund. “It could be anything from solarizing a water system so that it works during power outages, to grazing for fire prevention.” “Our intention with this grant cycle is to keep the process of applying as simple as possible,” she adds. “If people aren’t sure if their project is appropriate, they can contact us with questions at [email protected]. Applications are due December 15, 2021. For more information about The Good Farm Fund and its programs, visit www.goodfarmfund.org.