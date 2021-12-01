Free ADU plans now available from the City of Ukiah

MENDOCINO Co., 12/1/21 — Housing is in short supply in Mendocino County, and one way to address the lack of housing stock is with the the construction of “accessory dwelling units,” or ADUs. To help residents interested in construction, this week the City of Ukiah has released three free sets of engineered building plans. Similar to a set of free ADU plans that were developed by the County of Mendocino in 2019, these plans have already by checked by the city’s building division, and so are ready for permit approval.

The plans consist of three different options: a 534 square foot, one bedroom “cottage,” a 748 square foot, two bedroom “clerestory,” and a 832 square foot, two bedroom “bungalow.” The plans available from the county include an 816 square foot, two bedroom and one bath unit, and a three bedroom, two bath 1,120 square foot home.

Here’s the announcement from the City of Ukiah:

Ukiah, CA. November 24, 2021. The City of Ukiah has developed three sets of engineered building plans for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and has made these plans available at no cost for the community. The plans have been plan-checked by the City of Ukiah Building Division, so are ready to move forward with the issuance of a building permit. The City of Ukiah applied for and was awarded funding through the State of California Planning Grant Program to develop the building plans and accelerate the construction of ADUs citywide. “The Ukiah City Council has worked to create additional housing opportunities for our residents,” remarks Mayor Juan Orozco. “We hope that by making these building plans available, the construction of ADUs will be more likely, providing more housing options citywide.” Three styles and sizes are available. There is a Cottage: 534 sf, 1bd/1ba; Clerestory: 748 sf, 2bd/1ba; and Bungalow: 832 sf, 2 bd/1 ba. Draft versions are available at www.CityofUkiah.com/ADU. The full plan sets will be printed by the Building Division at time of building permit application. For more information, contact Mireya Turner, Planning Manager, at (707) 463-6203.

Here’s our previous coverage of the plans provided by the County of Mendocino: