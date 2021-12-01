Cannabis equity grant workshop for Mendocino County cultivators Dec. 1

MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/21 — Mendocino County has received more than $3 million in funding for local cannabis farmers who need assistance with compliance and permitting costs through the cannabis equity program. This Wednesday, Dec. 1, the county will be holding a virtual workshop providing an overview of the grants and application process from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The most recent round of applications closed on Monday, but the county will continue to have funds available in 2022.

Applicants must meet a variety of criteria to be eligible for the program, and the funds are limited to cultivators in the permit program to use for certain specific improvements and permitting costs. Since the county first received the equity program funds, cultivators have expressed concerns during public meetings over whether the existing restrictions are too narrow or stringent to assist local cultivators seeking permits, and whether the program’s timeline for grant funding would be adequate for the urgent financial needs of eligible cultivators.

In order to apply, cultivators must provide proof of location and other “equity” requirements. Earlier this year, the county removed income requirements, but applicants will still need to provide income information, and low-income applicants who submitted applications earlier will be given priority. More information about the program is available on the equity grant website. Our previous coverage of the cannabis equity program can be found here.

Here’s the announcement from the county:

The County of Mendocino Cannabis Program in partnership with Elevate Impact Mendocino will be hosting a public meeting regarding the Equity Grant on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. (PST). Registration is required and must be submitted prior to the start of the meeting.

To register for this event please click the following link: www.mendocinocounty.org/cannabiswebinar.

Important Grant Funding Information for 2021:Due to the holiday season, the time-line to issue a direct grant check has been severely compressed. Therefore, if you would like to receive a Direct Grant check in 2021, you must submit your Direct Grant Application, Budget and Insurance by November 29th.Please note there will be grant funds available next year in 2022. However, if you are hoping to receive a grant check in 2021 you must complete your direct grant application and submit insurance by November 29th. If you if you do not have insurance, you’re welcome to submit a Direct Grant Application with an insurance quote and a budget. A Direct Grant submission is still subject to review and approval. And again, Direct Grant funds will be available next year.

Sincerely, MCP Staff