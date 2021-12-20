Did you feel it? 6.2 quake hits Lost Coast west of Petrolia

MENDOCINO Co., 12/20/21 — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the North Coast west of Petrolia at 12:10 p.m., at a depth of 9.3 km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which has upgraded the quake’s measurement several times since the earthquake occurred, beginning with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2. The USGS information about the quake can be found on their website.

According to the National Weather Service, no tsunami is anticipated as a result of the offshore temblor.

Did you feel it or was there any damage? You can submit your felt reports to USGS at this webpage.

The Mendocino Voice staff received early warnings from the new statewide earthquake alert app several seconds before the shaking started. Have you downloaded the app, and did you receive a warning? You can read more about the new statewide early earthquake alert system here.

Epicenter of the quake, according to USGS