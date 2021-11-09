Overturned semi closes Hwy 162 halfway to Dos Rios — (UPDATE: 5:45 p.m.) Roadway expected to remain closed overnight

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m. — The CHP’s Incident Information Page indicates that Highway 162 will remain closed overnight, and personnel on scene will reassess the situation tomorrow morning.

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m. — According to the CHP, emergency crews expect to reopen Highway 162 around 6 p.m.

MENDOCINO Co., 11/9/21 — An overturned semi closed Highway 162 roughly halfway from Highway 101 to Dos Rios around 11:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. There’s no estimate for when the road will reopen, however, because the truck appears to have been hauling propane and compressed gas was still leaking from the tank as of just before 2 p.m. The driver suffered a minor injury, and a hazardous materials crew has been dispatched to the scene. Meanwhile, logs show that tribal authorities are working to notify schools in the area of the road closure — which may impact student pickup. Check back for updates when the road reopens, and share this story with anybody likely to be delayed.

Advertisements