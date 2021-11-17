Nominations open now for two open Point Arena City Council seats

MENDOCINO Co., 11/17/21 — Point Arena, Mendocino County’s smallest city, will be holding a special election this coming February in order to fill two newly opened city council seats. Candidates must be a U.S. citizen, a registered Point Arena voter, be at least 18 years years old as of the Election Day on February 22, 2022, and continue to live in the city while serving in office.

Nomination forms are available now until November 29, 2021. The announcement with additional details is available below:

NOMINATION PERIOD OPENS FOR 2022 CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL ELECTION On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, a special municipal election will be held in the City of Point Arena to elect two new Councilmembers to replace recently resigned Councilmembers. Official nomination papers for eligible candidates desiring to file for the above office may be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk, 451 School Street in Point Arena beginning November 1, 2021, through November 29, 2021, during regular business hours as posted. In order to be eligible to hold office as a member of the Council, a person must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age on or before Election Day and a registered voter of the City of Point Arena at the time nomination papers are issued for his or her candidacy and shall continue to reside in the City of Point Arena during the term of office. For more information and to make an appointment to pick up papers, please contact Point Arena City Hall at 882-2122 or email [email protected]. Point Arena City Hall is open from 9am to 4pm Monday-Thursday and closed Fridays.