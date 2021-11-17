“Small Works” show in Ukiah offers affordable local art

MENDOCINO Co., 11/17/21 — Holiday season is coming up, and a new show at the Medium Art Gallery in Ukiah features “Small Works” priced at $200 or less to help share the gift of local art. The show will be on display until December 19, and all art displayed is by local artists and available for purchase.

Here’s the announcement from the Deep Valley Arts Collective:

The Deep Valley Arts Collective invites you to “Small Works,” an art show and art sale in Ukiah. Coinciding with the onset of the holiday shopping season, this non-traditional art show will feature works of all mediums priced at $200 or less. All sales are “cash and carry,” meaning purchasers will get to take the piece with them when they buy it, with the goal being to close the gallery with empty walls. Shop local and support living artists while finding the perfect gift! “Small Works” features artworks by Aaron Aguilar, Alex Fell, Allyson Brooker, Annie Esposito, Charlotte Teft, Chris Pugh, Daniel Graham, Elias Laughton, Elizabeth Raybee, Gwen Hardage-Vergeer, Haris Mesic, James Kester, James McKell, Jennifer Raye, Jim Persky, Kari Hartmann, Lillian Rubie, Linda Malone, Louann Talbert, Lynn Williams, Margaret Guhde, Megan Carson, Meghan Baker, Olivia Consterdine, Sarah McKinley, Shaundaera Pogorsky, Spencer Brewer, Toby Hill, Virginia Hanley, and Virginia Macintosh. “Small Works” includes photography, ceramics, paintings, jewelry, and more — there’s something for everyone. ● Opening Day Friday, November 12th, 12:00-8:00 p.m. ● Artwork will be available through December 19th. ● Gallery hours are Friday 12-8 p.m., Saturday 12-6 p.m., and Sunday 12-4 p.m. Medium Art Gallery is located inside the Pear Tree Center in Ukiah at 522 E. Perkins Street, next to Rod’s Shoes. The Deep Valley Arts Collective is a Mendocino County-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that believes in the transformative power of making and experiencing art. Formed in 2020, our mission is to create a culture that nurtures artists’ development and success while contributing to the well-being of our community. For more information, visit our website at www.deepvalleyarts.org.