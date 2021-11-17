Want to work for USFS? Mendocino National Forest holding two virtual job fairs on Nov. 30 and Dec. 15

MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/21 — The United States Forest Service is hiring for wildland fire positions in the Mendocino National Forest, and the agency will be holding two virtual job fairs for potential applicants on November 30 and December 15. The virtual events, which will both be the same, will include information about the on-call wildland fire positions, training, and hiring.

Here’s more information and details on how to register in the press release:

WILLOWS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 — The USDA Forest Service is hosting two virtual job fairs to recruit wildland firefighters for the Mendocino National Forest’s On-Call (OC) Wildland Fire Program. The job fairs will be on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 1-3 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The two virtual job fairs will be identical in format and will cover the OC program, training opportunities and the hiring process. The Mendocino National Forest sponsors 10 OC crews for fire suppression, forest staffing, fuels projects and other duties. Each crew consists of 15 on-call personnel and three to five agency personnel. The Forest will have hiring events in January 2022 and provide basic fire training in February and March. Crews will be paid during training. After training is completed, crews must complete an arduous pack test before being rostered for the upcoming 2022 fire year. “Becoming a wildland firefighter is a great career opportunity for anyone who likes to be outdoors, hike, travel and gain leadership skills,” said Shilo Springstead, Fire Training Officer. Participants can register for the program and job fair at https://bit.ly/MNF-fire-register. The virtual job fairs will be held online via Microsoft Teams at https://bit.ly/MNF-job-fair.