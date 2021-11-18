Have you seen Zachary Velasquez? Car of missing Austin man located near Leggett

MENDOCINO Co., 11/18/21 — Zachary Manuel Velasquez, a 30-year-old man from Austin, was last on seen at his home on Oct. 12, 2021, but his vehicle was recently located along U.S. Highway 101 near Leggett. According to a social media post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the county’s Search and Rescue team searched in the vicinity of Velasquez’s car on Nov. 16, but did not uncover any leads as to his location.

Valesquez is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds, with short black hair, a goatee and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MCSO Tip-Line at 707-234-2100 or the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5017.

Here’s the announcement from MCSO’s Facebook page:

MISSING PERSON:The Austin Police Department (Texas) is looking for Zachary Manuel Velasquez who was last seen on October 12, 2021 at approximately 6:50 PM while at his residence in Austin, Texas. Although not seen, someone last spoke to Zachary on October 16, 2021. Zachary's vehicle (see photo in post) was found parked along Highway 101 at Mile Post Marker 86.75 in Leggett (near Highway 271). On 11-16-2021 a Mendocino County Search & Rescue team searched the area near the parked vehicle and did not locate Zachary or any evidence of his potential whereabouts. A check of local public safety agencies and medical service agencies/hospitals showed no contacts with Zachary.

