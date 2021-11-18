Ukiah City Council forms Complete Streets ad hoc to evaluate bike and pedestrian policies

UKIAH, 11/18/21 — The Ukiah City Council moved Wednesday night to establish a complete streets ad hoc committee during a regularly scheduled meeting that took only 19 minutes. The matter was put forward by Councilmember Mari Rodin with Councilman Douglas Crane volunteering to assist her. It passed unanimously, with Rodin and Crane appointed to the committee.

“A complete streets policy, just to summarize the concept, it’s to elevate bicyclists and pedestrians to the level of importance of automobiles when the city is considering redesigning a street, or a new street,” Rodin said. “It gives staff firm and clear direction from council members about what we’re looking for.”

“City staff is in support of the formation of this ad hoc,” said City Manager Sage Sangiacomo. “I think the object is also to develop some additional education material for that discussion, and perhaps do a workshop.”

The next Ukiah City Council meeting, scheduled for Dec. 1, has been cancelled. The council will not be meeting again until the mayor’s reception and regular council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 15.