State Senator McGuire to hold virtual “climate crisis town hall” this Wednesday, October 6

MENDOCINO Co., 10/4/21 — This Wednesday, October 6, the North Coast’s State Senator Mike McGuire will be holding a virtual town hall featuring a variety of national experts discussing the climate crisis, and the potential impacts for our region. You can send in your questions in advance, and register for the event at this link.

The event will be livestreamed beginning at 6:30 and will include: Daniel Swain, Climate Scientist with the Institute of the Environment & Sustainability at UCLA; Kristina Dahl, Senior Climate Scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists; and Peter Miller, Director, Western Region, Climate and Clean Energy Program, Natural Resources Defense Council. Readers of The Mendocino Voice may recognize Swain from interviews in our our previous weather articles — you can read more here.

Here’s the announcement from McGuire’s office:

Here are the details:

Who: Senator Mike McGuire; Daniel Swain, Climate Scientist with the Institute of the Environment & Sustainability at UCLA; Kristina Dahl, Senior Climate Scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists; and Peter Miller, Director, Western Region, Climate and Clean Energy Program, Natural Resources Defense Council.

What: Senator McGuire’s Climate Crisis Town Hall

When: Wednesday, October 6 at 6:30 pm

How to attend: RSVP today by clicking here! After you RSVP, we’ll email the call-in number and video livestream link.

Questions about the Town Hall: Email or call us at 707-576-2771.