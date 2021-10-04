Highway 101 reopens after crash near Ridgewood Grade (UPDATED: 7 p.m.)

UPDATE: 7 p.m. — U.S. Highway 101 has reopened in both directions, according to an email from the CHP received just after 6:35 p.m.

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m. — Minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol, and one lane of traffic remains blocked. Authorities may remain on the scene cleaning up for several hours.

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m. — Mendocino Voice readers say that Highway 101 reopened to one-way traffic before 5 p.m. The CHP Incident Page has not yet been updated to reflect that information, however. Motorists may be able to get through, but should still expect delays.

MENDOCINO Co., 10/4/21 — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reporting an overturned semi truck on U.S. Highway 101 near mile marker 40, near the Ridgewood Grade south of Willits, has resulted in full closure of the highway beginning around 2:30 p.m. The closure may last for up to 90 minutes, and deputies from CHP as well as Caltrans staff are currently on the scene. Initially, one southbound lane was closed due to the incident.

According to the CHP incident page, there may be an additional vehicle off the road as well as an overturned semi-truck involved.

