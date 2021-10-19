Post-pandemic economic development on Tuesday’s agenda for the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors

Editor’s note: in the interest of transparency The Mendocino Voice would like to notify our readers that the West Business Development Center has provided our organization with free business advisory services and is also one of our advertisers. They’re making news this week, however, and we are reporting it.

MENDOCINO Co., 10/18/21 — The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors have economic development presentations from the West Business Development Center and the Economic Development Financing Corporation on the agenda for their regularly scheduled meeting this Tuesday. The West Center’s proposal estimates that 31 percent of all small businesses in Mendocino County closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Their efforts will focus on post-pandemic recovery and building resiliency for other economic shocks in the future.

Elsewhere on the agenda, the board looks poised to amend the budget for the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, adding one funding for one full-time network systems analyst — which may or may not bring Sheriff Matt Kendall’s ongoing legal battle for control of the MCSO Information Technology department to a close.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and will be streamed live on the county’s YouTube channel. The agenda can be found on the county’s website.