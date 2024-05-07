Mendo Pride to celebrate “love and inclusion” in Hopland on May 18

HOPLAND, Ca., 5/7/24 – Mendo Pride will host its second annual LGBTQ Pride event in Hopland on Saturday, May 18, 2024. The family-friendly event features music by KZYX’s Pride Radio, art vendors, fun activities and booths from community organizations followed by a drag show. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase. You can check out our prior coverage of the event here.

Here is the official announcement:

After last year’s joyful success, Hopland is excited to announce the return of Mendo Pride, a family-friendly event celebrating love and inclusivity in Mendocino County. The event will take place on Saturday, May 18th from 1-5 pm in Hopland, CA., followed by a drag show at 6pm at the Hopland Taphouse.

Mendo Pride is a collaborative effort of community members and organizations that are committed to promoting LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance. We are proud to work alongside our partners ACLC, Hopland Tap, Hopland VISION, Ranchomatic Studios, The Hoplander, KZYX Radio, Concrete Pete, Dancing Crow Vineyards and Pride Radio, who share our vision of creating an inclusive space for everyone!

The event will feature music by Pride Radio, beer and wine, food, art vendors, and other fun activities. This will be a great opportunity for the queer community and allies to come together and celebrate the progress we have made towards a more inclusive society, while recognizing that there is still work to be done.

In addition, all proceeds from the event will go to La Familia Sana, a non-profit organization that assists underserved people with food and support services. This is an opportunity for the community to come together and support a great cause while having a great time.

“We are thrilled to host Mendo Pride again this year and showcase the diverse and vibrant LGBTQ+ community in Mendocino County,” said Joan Norry. “Our hope is that this event will continue to build bridges of understanding and acceptance, and that we can all work together towards a future where everyone feels safe and welcomed.”

For more information visit the event page on Facebook.