Mendocino Flavors: Deliciously spicy donuts in Fort Bragg; Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy may be coming soon and more tasty food & beverage news

MENDOCINO Co., 5/2/23 — Donut fans have probably heard the hype about Drop In Donut. The family-owned donut and coffee shop in downtown Fort Bragg creates small batch donuts, many with seasonal ingredients. It is quite common, especially on the weekends, for hungry donut lovers to line up five or six deep for Drop In Donut’s yeast and cake donuts.

On a quiet weekday morning I was lucky enough to grab a donut (ok, two!) and a latte at Drop In Donut. I was served by Heidi Wall, who co-owns the shop alongside her brother, Jeremy Wall. Turns out her family has a history with donuts —she and Jeremy grew up eating malasadas, a Portuguese donut filled with various creams that her family made fresh at their home in the Azore Islands of Portugal. Every Monday, Drop In Donut offers a special malasada using the family recipe. Today, the Wall’s bring together Heidi’s hospitality experience and Jeremy’s talents as a pastry chef to share their family recipes and modern creations with sugar freaks.

Drop In Donut in Fort Bragg on February 21, 2023. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

However, it isn’t the malasada I was there for: it was for the Mexican hot chocolate donut. According to Heather Wall, it is one of the most popular donuts at the shop, next to the passionfruit, buttermilk and malasadas. I love spicy food and have enjoyed Mexican hot chocolate in drink and ice cream form, but never as a donut. Wow, had I been missing out! The chocolate cake donut was fluffy yet firm and covered in sugar and a touch of cayenne pepper. The flavors were delicious — sweet, spicy and overall one of the best donuts I have ever tasted.

If you have a sweet tooth and a love for heat, you must add Drop In Donut’s Mexican hot chocolate donut to your foodie bucket list. Get there early, especially on the weekends, as the shop can sell out early. Drop In Donut, Thur.-Mon., 7:30 a.m. until sold out, 132 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-962-3010, dropindonut.com.

Chicken Guy in Winter Park, Florida. (Courtesy photo)

A little birdie (a hen, to be exact), tipped me off to a news bite that will excite fans of fried chicken — Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy restaurant may be coming to Mendocino County, more specifically Ukiah.

Chicken Guy is a fast casual chicken restaurant featuring grilled and fried chicken tenders, often served with Fieri’s sauces, including the famed “Donkey Sauce” (mayo, roasted garlic, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and lemon). “Flavortown Shakes” are also served and include flavors like apple cinnamon cereal (made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal) and Oreos.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who was raised in Ferndale and lives in Santa Rosa, had his hand in creating the menu. He formed the franchise chain with restaurateur Robert Earl, who created Buca di Beppo, Planet Hollywood, among other big-name chains.

Various menu items, including chicken tenders, chicken tender sandwiches, sauces, fries and cookies at Chicken Guy. (Courtesy photo)

I reached out to Deepak Sharma at Chandi Hospitality Group, a Santa Rosa-based restaurant group that operates Mountain Mike’s in Ukiah and Fort Bragg. Chandi has the exclusive rights to Chicken Guy in Northern California and will soon open a location in American Canyon in Napa County. I asked Sharma about the rumors that Chicken Guy may be coming to Ukiah. In a brief statement, Sharma wrote “We are currently exploring potential locations for Chicken Guy in Mendocino County and have not yet finalized a location. We will be sure to update you once a decision has been made.”

If a location is built in Mendocino County, it would be the furthest north Chicken Guy, which now has locations in Los Angeles and Santa Clara.

A michelagua at Antojitos Mary. (Jovana Alatorre/Antojitos Mary) The new pergola at Antojitos Mary. (Jovana Alatorre/Antojitos Mary)

Ukiah’s Antojitos Mary reopens with new solar pergola providing shelter and power Antojitos Mary, the Ukiah-based Mexican food stand with a cult following for its birria pizzas, over-the-top michelagua drinks and crazy Hot Cheetos-drenched snacks, has reopened after a week-long closure. The closure was due to the installation of a solar array-covered pergola that now sits above the food stand. According to Jovana Alatorre, owner-chef of Antojitos Mary, the solar array was installed by property owners Sarah and Matthew Gilbert, who also own and operate Mendocino Wool & Fiber Inc., also located onsite. Alatorre says the array will power the majority of the property, including the food stand. “An added bonus is that the pergola provides additional cover for both the food truck and customers during extreme weather,” she says, “Overall, we would also like to create a more inviting environment for our customers whether they are dining here or picking up their orders.” Antojitos Mary, Mon-Fri, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., 676 S. Orchard Ave, Ukiah, (707) 391-2011, antijitosmary.com.

Slam Dunk Pizza opens new ice cream shop in Ukiah Something Sweet at Slam Dunk Pizza is now open in Ukiah. Located inside the pizzeria, the shop serves hand-scooped ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes and other cold sweet treats. Something Sweet at Slam Dunk Pizza, Mon-Sun, 12-9 p.m., 720 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 463-1000, slamdunkpizza.com.

New restaurant opens in former Amber’s Diner spot in Point Arena Zack’s is now open in Point Arena. The restaurant is located at the site of the former Amber’s Diner, which closed abruptly in November after less than five months of operation. The menu is smaller, but very similar to Amber’s — burgers, fries, wings and salads. Zack’s specializes in smashburgers, which start at $15 and include a choice of french fries or sweet potato fries. All the beef is ground fresh in-house. There is also grilled cheese ($10), an herb salad ($8), buffalo wings with fries ($20) and soft serve ice cream ($5). Zack’s currently offers non-alcoholic beverages and has a beer and wine license pending. The restaurant is open only for take-out and is cash only. In-house dining is expected to start this summer. Zack’s, Thur-Mon, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 250 Main St., Point Arena, zackspointarena.com.

A margarita at Los Gallitos in Fort Bragg on October 28, 2022. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Cinco de Mayo is this weekend! Celebrate Mexico’s win over the French in 1862 with tacos, margaritas and more. Check out my round-up of Cinco de Mayo events here.

Hopland Certified Farmers’ Market seeking vendors The newly founded Hopland Certified Farmers’ Market is seeking vendors to participate in its inaugural season. The new market, located at the junction of U.S. Route 101 and State Route 175, will take place every 2nd and 4th Sundays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first market will be May 19. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Dine & donate for Hopland’s Shanél Valley Academy, May 3 Indulge in a truly farm-to-table dinner at Rock Seas in Hopland to support Shanél Valley Academy, a rural, TK-6th grade public school. Rock Seas will donate 20% of every meal to the school. The three-course meal, prepared by chef-owner Roxanne Hampl, includes a Caesar salad, an entree of leg of lamb and seared scallops and for dessert, a flourless chocolate torte. The lamb and most of the veggies are sourced from Hampl’s Hopland ranch. May 3, 5-9 p.m., $125 or $150 with wine pairing, reservations recommended, Rock Sea’s, 13456 S. Highway 101, Hopland, (707) 670-6054, rockseas.com.

Annual barbecue to support Hopland Volunteer Firefighters, May 4



Enjoy a hearty meal of barbecued chicken and tri-tip with proceeds benefiting Hopland Volunteer Fire Department. Tickets include entrees, sides, soft drinks and live music from the Pulsators. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. May 4, 5 p.m., $30 adults, $15 children ages 6-12, 21 Feliz Creek Rd., Hopland.

Tickets on sale now for 26th annual Boonville Beer Fest, May 4 The legendary Boonville Beer Fest returns on May 4 at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville with a Star Wars theme called “May the froth be with you.” Over 65 breweries will participate this year, alongside four live bands, eight food vendors and numerous retailers. Guests are encouraged to wear Star Wars-inspired dress. According to the website, all proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Tickets range from $5 to $70. Buy tickets here.

A wine tasting seminar at Pinot Noir Fest. (Courtesy photo)

Tickets on sale now for 25th annual Pinot Noir Festival, May 17-19 Anderson Valley Wines hosts its annual weekend of all things Anderson Valley pinot noir. The weekend features over 50 wineries from Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties that craft pinot noir, sparkling wine, and rosé made with Anderson Valley fruit. The weekend includes a grand tasting; winery open houses; tasting seminars with winemakers; barbecue party; silent auction; food pairings and more. Tickets range from $75 to $525. Learn more here.

Tickets on sale now for Cafe Beaujolais reunion brunch with Margaret Fox, May 19 Cafe Beaujolais founder and chef Margaret Fox is hosting a reunion brunch for fans, friends and family in Caspar. The menu includes omelettes, buttermilk waffles, ricotta pancakes, Fox’s famous black bean chili (a favorite of Julia Child’s when she dined at the cafe), country fries and more. Proceeds benefit the Caspar Community Center. Tickets are $65 with additional add-ons available on the day of the event. Buy tickets here. April register round-up at Ukiah co-op supports local grange



Shoppers at Ukiah Natural Foods can round-up their purchases to support Redwood Valley Grange #382. Mon.-Sun., 7 a.m.-8 p.m., 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com. April register round-up in Willits supports the county’s museum



In Willits, customers at Mariposa Market can round-up their grocery purchases to support Friends of the Mendocino County Museum. The nonprofit’s mission is “to represent the people of Mendocino County by providing support for the Museum through advocacy and financial assistance.” Mariposa Market, Mon-Sat, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 500 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9630.

Join Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook! My friend Serena Alexi and I launched Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook to provide a place to share and learn about food and beverage culture in Mendocino County, including home cooking and recipes, wineries and breweries, favorite restaurants and farmers’ markets, and more. Join the conversation here.

La Cocina Verona in Fort Bragg. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Small but equally important updates In Fort Bragg…Cucina Verona is now open for lunch daily from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. In Ukiah…Windmills Cafe is now open for dinner with operating hours now 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. In Willits…Eastside Ranch beef is now available at Mariposa Market.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice.