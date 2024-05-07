Celebrate Mother’s Day in Mendocino County with these dining out and food treats

MENDOCINO Co., 4/7/24 – The annual celebration of all things mom — Mother’s Day — is Sunday, May 12. Mother’s Day was founded in 1907 by Anna Jarvis of West Virginia. Here’s a round-up of special Mother’s Day dining opportunities and food specials being offered by local businesses. All events are on May 12, unless otherwise noted.
Did we miss something? Email [email protected] with details.
DINE OUT
Fort Bragg
Casa del Sol – Casa del Sol will offer a menu special featuring a surf & turf with a flat iron steak and lobster tail. The special is available May 10 and 11 only. Reservations recommended, Casa del Sol, (707) 409-5095, 32351 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Mother’s Day Brunch at Cucina Verona – In addition to Cucina Verona’s regular brunch and lunch menu, enjoy a special Mother’s Day brunch menu including a blueberry dutch baby ($20), a dark chocolate waffle ($20), eggs Benedict ($25), chicken salad with penne pasta ($25), a roasted leg of lamb sandwich ($25) and special cocktails. Reservation recommended, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Cucina Verona, (707) 964-6844, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, cucinaverona.com.
Sip Wine Bar – Fort Bragg’s premier wine bar is offering a special mimosa flight for Mother’s Day. Each purchase includes an entry to win a special gift basket. 21 and over, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sip Wine Bar, (707) 409-5003, 142 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.
Gualala
Mother’s Day Brunch at Saint Orres – Saint Orres is offering a brunch with a huge menu including oysters, eggs Benedict, scrambles, french toast, pancakes, abalone, salmon, lasagna, sandwiches, burgers, mushroom ravioli and more. Vegetarian and vegan options are available. Reservations required, St. Orres, (707) 884-3335, 36601 CA-1, Gualala, saintorres.com.
Mother’s Day Brunch at Trinks Café – Trinks is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch with a la carte offerings including crème brûlee french toast ($30), crab eggs Benedict ($35), biscuits & gravy ($25), mimosas (a flight for $20 and 750 ml. for $25), and desserts ($8). Reservations required for parties of six or more, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Trinks Café, (707) 884-1713, 39140 CA-1, Gualala, trinkscafe.com.
Hopland
Mother’s Day Brunch at Rock Seas – Chef Roxanne Hampl, a mother herself, will prepare a special Mother’s Day brunch for guests. Reservation recommended, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., (707) 670-6054, 13456 US-101, Hopland, rockseas.com.
Mother’s Day Brunch at Stock Farm – Stock Farm offers a Mother’s Day brunch with special menu offerings and mimosas. Patio and indoor seating is available. Reservations recommended, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., (707) 744-1977, 13441 S. Highway 101, Hopland, stockfarmhopland.com.
Point Arena
Mother’s Day High Tea – The Point Arena Community Center at Saint Paul’s hosts its second annual Mother’s Day High Tea. The event features a traditional English high tea with a twist as prepared by Franny’s Cup & Saucer. The meal includes savory tartines, mustard blossom deviled eggs, wild mushroom quiche, lavender ice cream cones, strawberry chiffon cake sandwiches, macaroons, madeleines and more, all served with black or herbal tea. Proceeds benefit the community center. 1 p.m., $35 per person, tickets available at pointarenacommunitychest.org.
Sea Ranch
Mother’s Day Brunch – The Sea Ranch Lodge is offering a special Mother’s Day brunch. Reservations recommended, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., the Sea Ranch Lodge, (707) 579-9777, 60 Sea Walk Dr., Sea Ranch, reservations available here.
Ukiah
Mother’s Day Brunch at Ellie’s Mutt Hutt – Ellie’s is offering its regular breakfast, brunch and lunch menu in addition to specials, including Nutella stuffed french toast ($13.25), a brunch burger with home fries or french fries ($17.25), chilaquiles burritos ($14.25), eggs Benedict ($13.95), mimosa and coffee flights and other special beverages. Reservations recommended, Ellie’s Mutt Hutt, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., (707) 468-5376, 732 S. State St., Ukiah.
Mother’s Day Brunch at Ukiah Brewing Company – Ukiah Brewing Company will offer a special Mother’s Day brunch with croque madames, biscuits and gravy, cheesecake french toast, eggs Benedict, bacon hash, veggie omelettes, biscuit sandwiches and salads. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, (707) 468-5898, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, ukiahbrewing.com.
Mother’s Day at Rivino with Schat’s – Sip wine and enjoy a catered picnic meal from Schat’s Bakery. Each guest has a choice of three sandwiches (including vegetarian), and each meal comes with quiche, a green salad and a slice of pie. 21 and over, 12 p.m., $50 for wine club members/$60 for the general public, Rivino Winery, (707) 472-6934, 4101 Cox Schrader Rd., Ukiah, tickets available at the winery, by email ([email protected]) or by phone.
Westport
Mother’s Day Brunch at the Westport Hotel – The historic Westport Hotel is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch. Menu offerings include eggs Benedict ($20-$28), a béchamel cream Dungeness crab crêpe ($29), biscuits & gravy ($22), strawberry crêpes ($16), surf & turf ($39), a Caesar salad ($15-$28), crab cakes ($17), desserts ($9) and speciality beverages ($3-$8). Reservations recommended, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Westport Hotel, (707) 964-3688, 38921 N. Highway 1, Westport, westporthotel.us.
Willits
Flying Dog Wood Fired Pizza & Vinyl – Flying Dog will serve up special breakfast pizzas, salads, dessert pizzas and mimosas for the occasion. 12-7:30 p.m., Flying Dog Wood Fired Pizza & Vinyl, (707) 459-4747, 65 S. Main St., Willits.
Kemmy’s Pies – Every mom will receive a complimentary mimosa when dining at Kemmy’s Pies on Mother’s Day. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Kemmy’s Pies, (707) 367-5498, 299 E. Commercial St. Willits.
SPECIAL OFFERINGS
Redwood Valley
Good Eats ‘N Treats – Farm-to-table caterer and food trailer Good Eats ‘N Treats is offering a special Mother’s Day menu with macaroons ($28/doz.), a brunch box with raspberry scones and sweet lemon rolls ($25) and a six-inch lemon cheesecake ($35). Pre-order required. All items will be available for pick up on May 11 at Testa Coffee & Wine Shop (9001B N. State St., Redwood Valley) on May 11 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Email [email protected] to order or reach out via Instagram.
Sea Ranch
Kids Club Mother’s Day Activities – Join the Kids Club at the Sea Ranch Lodge for a kid-friendly craft activity. Kids will be guided on making a special “I love mom” picture frame and MOM sign. Free to the public and all supplies are provided. May 12, 12:30-2:30 p.m., The Sea Ranch Lodge Courtyard, 60 Sea Walk Dr., Sea Ranch, details here.
Ukiah
Schat’s Bakery – Schat’s is offering Mother’s Day cakes for $25 each. You can choose between white, chocolate or marble single layer cake. All come with vanilla buttercream icing and lavender roses. Order now for pick up on Saturday, May 11. Schat’s Bakery, (707) 462-1670, 113 W. Perkins St. Ukiah, schats.com.
Ukiah Natural Foods – The co-op is offering a “Mimosa sale” with 15% off all sparkling wines and fresh-squeezed orange juice on Saturday, May 11 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ukiah Natural Foods, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com.
Willits
Mariposa Market – The market’s bakery is offering a giant 6” inch round cupcake in chocolate or vanilla topped with Russian buttercream. Pre-orders must be made by Wednesday, May 8. Mariposa Market, 500 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9630, mariposamarket.com.
Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.