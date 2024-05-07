Celebrate Mother’s Day in Mendocino County with these dining out and food treats

Fort Bragg

Casa del Sol – Casa del Sol will offer a menu special featuring a surf & turf with a flat iron steak and lobster tail. The special is available May 10 and 11 only. Reservations recommended, Casa del Sol, (707) 409-5095, 32351 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Cucina Verona – In addition to Cucina Verona’s regular brunch and lunch menu, enjoy a special Mother’s Day brunch menu including a blueberry dutch baby ($20), a dark chocolate waffle ($20), eggs Benedict ($25), chicken salad with penne pasta ($25), a roasted leg of lamb sandwich ($25) and special cocktails. Reservation recommended, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Cucina Verona, (707) 964-6844, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, cucinaverona.com.

Sip Wine Bar – Fort Bragg’s premier wine bar is offering a special mimosa flight for Mother’s Day. Each purchase includes an entry to win a special gift basket. 21 and over, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sip Wine Bar, (707) 409-5003, 142 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.