The Mendocino Setlist: May 6-12 (updated 3:34 p.m.)

MENDOCINO Co., 5/6/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Monday, May 6
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, May 7
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Wednesday, May 8
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly at this charming Willits coffeehouse. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Wednesday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, May 9
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Friday, May 10
Mama Grows Funk – Local funk band Mama Grows Funk performs as part of the Waldorf School of Mendocino County’s Springtime Soirée. The event includes hors d’oeuvres, raffles and a silent auction. All ages, 4-7 p.m., $25, Waldorf School of Mendocino County, 6280 3rd St., Calpella, buy tickets here.
Bob Daley – Bob Daley performs Americana and bluegrass overlooking a vineyard setting. 21 and over, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Rivino Winery, 4101 Cox Schrader Rd., Ukiah, (707) 472-6934, rivino.com.
Ledward Ka’apana – Four-time Grammy nominated and two-time Grammy winner Hawaiian singer and slack key guitar master Ledward Ka’apana will perform a benefit for KZYX & Z. Ka’apana has worked with Dolly Parton, Chet Atkins, Allison Krauss and others. All ages, 6 p.m., $35, Crown Hall, 45285 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-0672, buy tickets here or at Harvest Market in Fort Bragg.
Mixed Nuts – Jazz band Mixed Nuts performs. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Pier Place, 790 Port Rd., Point Arena, (707) 271-3080, pierplacepointarena.com.
Come Out and Dance! – Gualala Arts hosts a monthly dance party with DJ David Susalla, who will spin rock, jive, swing and more. A no-host bar will be on site, too. All ages, 6-8 p.m., free, Gualala Arts Center Coleman Hall, 46501 Old State Hwy, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, gualalaarts.org.
Ranger Steve and the Log Lifters – Duo Ranger Steve and the Log Lifters will perform at the brewery grounds. They are composed of a guitar, drums and “a collection of odd electronics.” All ages, 6-8 p.m., free, Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Shovelman and Black Suzie – Musicians Black Suzie and Shovelman perform an evening of acoustic roots music. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $20, Willits Community Theater, 37 W. Van Ln., Willits, (707) 459-0895, buy tickets here.
Alex Wilkerson – Indie rock musician Alex Wilkerson, from Bisbee, Arizona, performs “atmospheric and honest, sunny indie rock with a dark side.” 21 and over, 8 p.m., donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Los Canarios – Dance the night away to Banda band Los Canarios. La Congora and Los Cautivos will also perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., $40, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, buy tickets here.
Adult Do-Over Prom – Find a date and don your cutest prom dress or tux and dance the night away to music from the ‘70s all the way to the 2000’s. DJ Sumz, Henry Bumlurk and Moist Magnolia will spin. 21 and over, 9 p.m. til close, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Golden West Saloon, 128 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg.
Saturday, May 11
Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3-6 p.m., donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Edgar Loudermilk Band – Enjoy an afternoon of bluegrass with the Edgar Loudermilk Band. Proceeds benefit Rotary Club of Willits. Light refreshments will be provided. All ages, 3 p.m., $25 in advance or $30 at the door, call (707) 489-0155 for tickets, Bruce’s Barn, 350 Sherwood Rd., Willits.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Saturday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Helene Eve – Local musician Helene Eve plays multi-styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. All ages, 5:30-8:30, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Clay Hawkins Duo – Slide guitarist and singer-songwriter Clay Hawkins and upright bass player Andrew Robertson perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Sunday, May 12
Jan Kessner & KC – Accordionist Jan Kessner and KC (of Skunk FM) perform songs from big bands, Broadway and classic hits from the ‘50s to today. All ages, 12-2:45 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
CoastSing – Celebrate Mother’s Day with CoastSing and their Mother’s Day Tea & Concert featuring “Alma Llanera, Soul of a Plainswoman.” Enjoy a selection of songs by American composers and arrangers, chosen by the singers themselves, as well as a special song dedicated to mothers, composed by the director, Sue Bohlin. All ages, 4 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 at the door, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, buy tickets here.
