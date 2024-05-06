The Mendocino Setlist: May 6-12 (updated 3:34 p.m.)

Friday, May 10

Mama Grows Funk – Local funk band Mama Grows Funk performs as part of the Waldorf School of Mendocino County’s Springtime Soirée. The event includes hors d’oeuvres, raffles and a silent auction. All ages, 4-7 p.m., $25, Waldorf School of Mendocino County, 6280 3rd St., Calpella, buy tickets here.

Bob Daley – Bob Daley performs Americana and bluegrass overlooking a vineyard setting. 21 and over, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Rivino Winery, 4101 Cox Schrader Rd., Ukiah, (707) 472-6934, rivino.com.

Ledward Ka’apana – Four-time Grammy nominated and two-time Grammy winner Hawaiian singer and slack key guitar master Ledward Ka’apana will perform a benefit for KZYX & Z. Ka’apana has worked with Dolly Parton, Chet Atkins, Allison Krauss and others. All ages, 6 p.m., $35, Crown Hall, 45285 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-0672, buy tickets here or at Harvest Market in Fort Bragg.

Mixed Nuts – Jazz band Mixed Nuts performs. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Pier Place, 790 Port Rd., Point Arena, (707) 271-3080, pierplacepointarena.com.

Come Out and Dance! – Gualala Arts hosts a monthly dance party with DJ David Susalla, who will spin rock, jive, swing and more. A no-host bar will be on site, too. All ages, 6-8 p.m., free, Gualala Arts Center Coleman Hall, 46501 Old State Hwy, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Ranger Steve and the Log Lifters – Duo Ranger Steve and the Log Lifters will perform at the brewery grounds. They are composed of a guitar, drums and “a collection of odd electronics.” All ages, 6-8 p.m., free, Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Shovelman and Black Suzie – Musicians Black Suzie and Shovelman perform an evening of acoustic roots music. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $20, Willits Community Theater, 37 W. Van Ln., Willits, (707) 459-0895, buy tickets here.

Alex Wilkerson – Indie rock musician Alex Wilkerson, from Bisbee, Arizona, performs “atmospheric and honest, sunny indie rock with a dark side.” 21 and over, 8 p.m., donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Los Canarios – Dance the night away to Banda band Los Canarios. La Congora and Los Cautivos will also perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., $40, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, buy tickets here.

Adult Do-Over Prom – Find a date and don your cutest prom dress or tux and dance the night away to music from the ‘70s all the way to the 2000’s. DJ Sumz, Henry Bumlurk and Moist Magnolia will spin. 21 and over, 9 p.m. til close, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Golden West Saloon, 128 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg.

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.