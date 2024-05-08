Celebrate science and nature at the UC Hopland Research & Extension Center Fundraiser on May 19

HOPLAND, Ca., 5/8/24 – The University of California Hopland Research and Extension Center will host a fundraiser on May 19, 2024, to support its Hopland Scholars Fund. The center is a multi-disciplinary research and education facility by the University of California, Agriculture and Natural Resources Division. As stewards of more than 5,300 acres of oak woodland, grassland, chaparral, and riparian environments, research and education programs at the center aim to find better ways to manage our natural resources and conduct sustainable agricultural practices, through science, for the benefit of California’s citizens.

Here’s the official announcement:

Wildflowers are still blooming across the rolling hills of the 5,358-acre UC Hopland Research and Extension Center (HREC), a perfect time to celebrate all the learning that takes place across this beautiful landscape. Celebrate Science and Nature, the annual fundraiser for HREC, will build scholarship funds for all programs for youth and adults at the Center.

On Sunday, May 19, members of the public are invited to join scientists and staff for field tours, a farm-to-table luncheon from Black Dog Catering and a live auction of unique experiences. The event offers the community a chance to learn about the research being conducted, support HREC’s programs and enjoy the best in local produce.

“From 10 a.m. to noon, there will be optional field tours of some of our key research and education projects, where visitors can meet the scientists, see what tools they use and what they are learning about our environment, followed by a delicious lunch and a chance to meet our Hopland Scholars Fund recipients” said Hannah Bird, Community Educator at HREC.

Participants can choose from eight field experiences, including drones for research, oak woodland regeneration, a research safari, a visit with the sheep, museum tour, and hiking with the Blue Zones walking moai. A three-course lunch runs from 12 to 3 p.m. and includes presentations from a variety of researchers and educators about the work happening at HREC now and into the future.

“Since we created the Hopland Scholars Fund, we’ve been able to welcome so many more students, researchers, and community members to the site,” said John Bailey, HREC Director. “The fund supports access to educational programs from our school field trips to adult programs like the California Naturalist program”.

“Hopland Scholars also supports scientific scholars in their quest to understand, interpret and learn from our natural world,” Bailey said. “Both discovery and education are necessary to form valuable and impactful programs.”

Auction items are unique experiences including a catered picnic lunch at one of the most beautiful areas of the site with an accompanying tour, a stay at a Lake Tahoe vacation home and a guided Mendocino wine tasting with a winemaker.

“We welcome everyone to celebrate science and nature with us on May 19th and to help build our funds to support scholars of all ages,” Bailey said.

Tickets cost $80 for adults and $25 for children. Register online by visiting the HREC website https://bit.ly/celebratehrec24 or by calling Hannah Bird at (707) 744-1424, Ext. 1642. The registration deadline is May 12. The event will be held at the Rod Shippey Hall, 4070 University Road, Hopland.