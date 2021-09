Updated 11 p.m. — USGS has upgraded the quake measurement to a 3.8 from the initial 3.5.

MENDOCINO Co., 9/4/21 — Another small earthquake has struck east of Talmage at 10:27 p.m., this one measuring 3.5 according to the United States Geologic Survey, at a depth of 7.5 kilometers. Two other small earthquakes have occurred in the vicinity this week.

You can get more details and report if you felt it to USGS here.

Previous quakes this week: