MENDOCINO Co., 9/2/21 — A earthquake measuring 3.6 struck east northeast of Talmage just past 10:44 p.m. tonight, at 7.4 km in depth, according to the United States Geologic Survey (USGS). This is in a similar location and magnitude to an earthquake that struck two days ago.

You can report if you felt it to USGS and get more info about this specific quake here. The Mendocino Voice staff felt it in Willits.