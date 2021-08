MENDOCINO CO., 8/31/21 — A small earthquake, measuring 3.4 at 2.9 km in depth, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), shook inland Mendocino east northeast of Talmage at 1:20 p.m. today.

The USGS earthquake page includes more details, as well a way to submit your “did you feel it” report. The Mendocino Voice staff felt a small jolt in Willits.