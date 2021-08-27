Southbound Hwy 101 traffic diverted due to “Clover Fire,” forward progress stopped on fire (updated 11:40pm)

UPDATE 11:36 p.m. — According to scanner traffic, forward progress has stopped, and resources are being released. However, traffic is still being diverted.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/26/21 — Southbound traffic is currently being diverted at U.S. Highway 101 south of Hopland due to the “Clover Fire” in the vicinity of Geysers Road. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert requesting drivers avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.

The grass fire is currently around 3 – 5 acres in size. Cal Fire along with local fire fighting crews are currently on the scene making good progress, and the fire is growing at a slow rate of spread on the west side of the highway. No structures are currently threatened. The fire was first reported around 9:38 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Editor’s note: This is a developing situation and we are continually updating; some initial information may change as additional information becomes available.