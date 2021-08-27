Mendocino County sees fourth death from Covid-19 in four days, per public health department

COVID TESTING & VACCINE INFO: For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and masking, contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID19 Call Center at (707) 472-2759 or visit their website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/vacunas-covid-19

MENDOCINO Co. 8/26/21 — The fourth COVID-19 fatality in four days was announced by Mendocino County Public Health today. The decedent was a 44-year old man from Ukiah; he wasthe second youngest person to die from the virus. On Wednesday, the county announced the death of a 52-year-old man from Willits. Both were unvaccinated. This makes a total of seven people in the last ten days, and 11 in the last month, bringing the county’s total deaths from Covid to 61 in total.

The county also announced an additional 60 positive cases Thursday. There are now 23 people in the hospital and nine in the intensive care unit. The average daily new case rate over the last week is at more than 55 new cases a day, with 331 total new cases in the last week, and 5885 total. Out of 48,729 fully vaccinated people, 210 have tested positive for Covid.

Public health officials will be holding a weekly update on Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m. The update will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook and Youtube pages. There will also be an update on the Covid surge at the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, August 31, which will be livestreamed in the same places.

You can read our ongoing coverage of the pandemic here, and find the current county Covid data here.

Today’s Mendocino County Public Health Covid dashboard: