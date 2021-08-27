Dangerously high heat expected for Mendocino County interior this weekend

MENDOCINO Co., 8/27/21 — The National Weather Service in Eureka is forecasting dangerously high temperatures Saturday for the Mendocino County interior and parts of Lake County, with 95 to 110 degree weather expected during the heat of the day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weather on the Mendocino Coast, however, is expected to stay between 50 and 70 degrees from now until Monday night.

A warming trend across the interior will start late in the week as high pressure over the Northeast Pacific builds toward the West Coast. Temperatures are expected to peak on Saturday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Zby32kXsk3 — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) August 24, 2021

Forecasts called for a warming trend and high barometric pressure across the region earlier this week, which so far appears to have been accurate. While a number of major fires continue to burn across the North Coast Interior, so far the forecasts from the National Weather Service do not have any indication of fire weather. Air quality, however, is expected to be unhealthy for some groups — depending on location.

Inland readers are advised to exercise caution working or recreating outdoors in high heat and poor air quality. Stay hydrated, watch out for sun burns, check on your elderly neighbors and always check the back seat before leaving kids or pets inside a hot vehicle.

