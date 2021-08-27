Dangerously high heat expected for Mendocino County interior this weekend

MENDOCINO Co., 8/27/21 — The National Weather Service in Eureka is forecasting dangerously high temperatures Saturday for the Mendocino County interior and parts of Lake County, with 95 to 110 degree weather expected during the heat of the day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weather on the Mendocino Coast, however, is expected to stay between 50 and 70 degrees from now until Monday night.
Forecasts called for a warming trend and high barometric pressure across the region earlier this week, which so far appears to have been accurate. While a number of major fires continue to burn across the North Coast Interior, so far the forecasts from the National Weather Service do not have any indication of fire weather. Air quality, however, is expected to be unhealthy for some groups — depending on location.
Inland readers are advised to exercise caution working or recreating outdoors in high heat and poor air quality. Stay hydrated, watch out for sun burns, check on your elderly neighbors and always check the back seat before leaving kids or pets inside a hot vehicle.
Heat stroke and exhaustion symptoms
|Symptoms
|What to do
|Heat Exhaustion
|– Heavy sweating
– Cold, pale, clammy skin
– Fast, weak pulse
– Nausea or vomiting
– Muscle cramps
– Tiredness or weakness
– Dizziness
– Headache
– Fainting
|– Move to a cool place
– Loosen your clothes
– Put cool, wet clothes on your body or take a cool bath
– Sip water
Get medical help right away if:
– You are throwing up
– Your symptoms get worse
– Your symptoms last longer than one hour
|Heat Stroke
|– High body temperature (103℉ or higher)
– Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
– Fast, strong pulse
– Headache
– Dizziness
– Nausea
– Confusion
– Fainting
|– Call 911 immediately
– Move person to a cooler place
– Help lower temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath
– Do NOT give the person anything to drink