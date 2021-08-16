Mop up in progress for fire along Highway 162

A wildland fire near mile marker 29 on state Highway 162 has already been contained, and crews remain on scene mopping up, according to a pair of Nixle alerts issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The first alert went out with a timestamp of 1:13 p.m., asking people in the area to exercise good situational awareness, but by 1:41 p.m. the fire was contained. Drivers headed to and from Covelo are urged to exercise caution when passing through the area.

For more updates go to the MCSO’s Nixle page at https://local.nixle.com/mendocino-county-sheriffs-office-ca/.