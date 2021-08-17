Housing, parking and COVID-19 on Ukiah City Council agenda Wednesday

MENDOCINO Co., 8/16/21 — Wednesday evening the Ukiah City Council will review an amendment to the city’s general plan that would allow for increased housing density in new construction, bringing the city into compliance with new state laws, and decide how many parking spaces developers are required to designate for each new residential duplex built within city limits.

The council will also be receiving an update from staff on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, which will likely deal with local impacts of the Delta variant, and consider a resolution that would change the various time limits for 46 parking spaces downtown. Twenty-six will go from five-hour to two-hour limits, but the other 20 will have their time-limits extended, assuming that the resolution passes.

There are also two lawsuits of interest on the closed session agenda, including two seperate cases titled Vichy Springs Resort vs. the City of Ukiah as well the City of Ukiah vs. Questex, LTD — which may pertain to the Palace Hotel. This week’s meeting agenda, and the staff reports contained in the 713-page agenda packet, are available online at http://www.cityofukiah.com/meetings/.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. and readers interested in attending can register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/3862698010362077965.