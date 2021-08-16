North Coast’s State Sen. McGuire holding COVID-19 virtual town hall Aug. 18

MENDOCINO Co., 8/16/21 — The North Coast is facing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, and as he did for many months during 2020, State Senator Mike McGuire will be hosting a virtual town hall this week to share updates and information from local media experts about the ongoing response to the pandemic. The event will be live-streamed on Wednesday, August 18, beginning at 6″30 p.m.

Attendees will be able to watch the meeting as well as submit questions in advance, and the meeting will be recorded for those who can’t attend. Here’s the details from McGuire’s office:

Who: Senator Mike McGuire, Dr. Timothy Brewer of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and Geffen School of Medicine, and others. What: Senator McGuire’s Coronavirus Town Hall on the Delta Variant and the Latest Surge When: This coming Wednesday, August 18 at 6:30 pm How to attend: RSVP today and submit any questions you may have by clicking here! After you RSVP, we’ll email the call-in number and video livestream link. Questions about the Town Hall: Email or call us at 707-576-2771.