Views from the Junior Rodeo: Frontier Days returns to Willits

Willow Peregrina in action. Willits Frontier Days held its annual Junior Rodeo "Under the Lights" on Friday July 2, 2021.
WILLITS, 7/4/21 — Willits Frontier Days held its annual Junior Rodeo “Under the Lights” on Friday July 2, 2021. With with much excitement, dozens of cowgirls and cowboys from across Northern California participated in 95th annual Willits Frontier Days, “the longest continuous running rodeo” in California. Last year the event was held in October without spectators, only event participants, a few board members, judges, and timers, because of Covid-19 restrictions.* This weekend, Mendocino Voice was there for all of it – from the mutton busting to steer daubing – and spoke to some of the participants.
Here are some photos from the June 2 event, including portraits and a short Q&A with some of the young contestants, and you can scroll down for the full competition results at the end of the article:
Name: Dally Sue Hunt
Age: 9
Hometown: Hydesville
How long have you been riding? 4-5 years but this is my first time for Willits.
What are you competing in today? Sheep riding, roping, barrel racing and daubing
Name: Emerald Mueller
Age: 13
Horse: Crown Royal
Hometown: Laytonville
How long have you been competing? Couple years
What are you competing in today? Barrels, poles and goat tying
“I’m nervous and excited! It’s my first time competing at the Willits rodeo.”
Name: Willow Peregrina
Age: 7
Horse: 45
Hometown: Laytonville
How long have you been competing? I’ve participated in the Redwood Valley Rodeo and Laytonville. This is my first year in Willits.
What are you competing in today? Daubing and roping
Name: Weston Hoaglen
Age: 13
Hometown: Covelo
How long have you been competing? All my life. Three years in Willits.
What are competing in today? Steer daubing and riding
Name: Abbey Lenney
Age: 14
Horse: Passionate Candy, “P.C.” for short.
Hometown: Santa Rosa
How long have you been competing? My first rodeo was 3 or 4 years ago.
What are you competing in today? Barrels and daubing
Name: Mady Pecora-Smith
Age: 13
Hometown: Garberville, Humboldt County
Horses: Anita and Kit Kat
How long have you been competing? All my life! 12 years, 11 maybe. I ride in the district and local rodeos all year round but this is my first year competing in Willits.
What are you competing in today? Barrels and poles
Name: Danielle Barry
Age: 17
Horse: Brody
Hometown: Willits
How long have you been competing? I’ve been down here since I was little, competing for the last 3 or 4 years.
What are you competing in today? Barrels, poles, steer daubing and goat tying
On the cancelled rodeo last year: “It was a sad year. I still competed in rodeos though. We wanted this [junior rodeo] and we will make it better than ever.”
Name: Grady Fonsen
Age: 9
Horse: Buck
Hometown: Willits
How long have you been competing? I’ve been doing this awhile. It’s my first time in for steer daubing.
What are you competing in today? Daubing, barrels, pole bending and roping
Name: Claude Mora
Age: 5
Hometown: Middletown
What are you competing in today? Roping and sheep riding
How long have you been competing? This is my first time. I’ve been practicing. My daddy’s been dragging me out for weeks!
And here are the final scores from the Willits Frontier Days 2021 Junior Rodeo:
W.F.D. Dummy Roping: 1st: Dally Sue Hunt; 2nd: Claude Mora ; Tied for 3rd: Willow Peregrina and Kade Gudel
W.F.D. Mutton Busting: 1st Easton Grider; Tied for 2nd Andel Ramirez and Ora Sizemore; 3rd Weston Boesel; 4th Willow Peregrina
W.F.D. Barrel Racing (Sr.): 1st Emma Pecora-Smith; 2nd Sydney Smith; 3rd Abigail Lenney; 4th Danielle Barry
Bull Riding: No winners
Saddle winners: Sr. All-Around Cowgirl is Rainy Minton; Saddle Winner Sr. All-Around Cowboy is Jace Hower; Jr. All-Around Cowgirl is Canyon Darger; Jr. All-Around Cowboy is Richy Ferri; Young Gun All-Around Cowgirl is Mikayla Black; Young Gun All-Around Cowboy is Claude Mora.
*Editor’s note: this article has been updated to include details of last year’s rodeo event, held in October 2020.